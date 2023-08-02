Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day

If anyone can convince us to celebrate one of those random are-they-or-aren't-they real holidays that pop up just about every single day, it's Jennifer Lopez (Brooke Shields did manage to get us to put on a sheet mask for International Self-Care Day, however). In a new Reel posted on Instagram, Lopez is commemorating National Spritz Day with her spirit brand, Delola — and she picked an uncharacteristically dreamy outfit for the clip.

While we're used to seeing our Bling Cup Babe wearing athleisure in her off-time and over-the-top glam when she hits a red carpet (it's usually all about high slits, higher platforms, and smoky eyes), the new Delola clip shows her in a soft, romantic light while wearing a corseted dress with a prim-and-proper mint green and pink floral print. The dress featured thick straps, and Lopez finished the look with flat sandals and a messy updo as she took a sip from a very refreshing-looking glass of Delola.

"@DELOLA celebrates our first #NationalSpritzDay … 🩵💙" Lopez wrote alongside the clip. "Why don’t we celebrate all week!? #DelolaLife #HappySummer."

On the opposite end of the fashion spectrum, Vogue reports that Lopez is also a fan of grunge to balance off this super-sweet glam. The publication notes that Lopez was recently seen in the Hamptons wearing "light-wash jeans that had tears at the knees and hips," proving that just about every trend manages to come back around given enough time. She paired the distressed denim with a woven handbag and her signature aviator shades.

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Of course, she was also seen with her trusty sparkly sipper and snake-print leggings, too, just to let everyone know that she has the range.

