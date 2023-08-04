Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Summer Dress Featured the Most Flattering Waist-Snatching Detail

Eva Mendes just wore a similar style, too.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle, where she pitches, writes, and strategizes around all things fashion, beauty, and celebrity, always approaching her shopping content in a fresh and exciting voice.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 4, 2023 @ 11:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Getty Images

I love fashion hacks. I feel like I’m on the top of the world when I discover a new style trick or an under-the-radar detail that does anything to make me look more snatched — like this Jennifer Lopez-worn waist-cinching hack I’m also a huge fan of. Considering this, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lopez, yet again, reminded me about one of the sexiest (and most flattering) dress details out there. Get ready to be obsessed, because I will be living in it over the next three months. 

Lopez took to her Instagram on National Spritz Day to share the cutest video of her crafting a cocktail outside of her home. Adorable liquor cart aside, it was her dress that immediately caught my attention. In fact, the second she stepped out the door (aka, the first moment we got a glimpse of her effortless and ethereal off-duty summer look), I was in love. I saw florals! I saw a gorgeous green color! But most importantly, as she got closer and close to the camera, I saw that corset bodice and fell in love.

Corsets have been back for a while now. We can thank Bridgerton for their resurgence, but it’s worth noting that these days, the trending corseted styles aren’t the constricting ones you might think of. Instead, they have similar detailing, like a structured waistline and lace-up back; there’s more breathing room, literally

House of CB Saira Floral Lace-Up Corset Cocktail Dress

Nordstrom Saira Floral Lace-Up Corset Cocktail Dress

Nordstrom

Astr the Label Floral Corset Satin Dress

Nordstrom Floral Corset Satin Dress

Nordstrom

J.Lo’s dress is one example of how the detailing has been incorporated into current styles, especially dresses. Her mint-green, blooming midi has a sexy sweetheart neckline, thick straps, drop-waist corset bodice, and a lace-up back that you can tighten to your liking. The top looks especially flattering with a flared, A-line skirt, which is exactly what Lopez’s dress had, too, really accentuating the waist.

It’s also very evident that corset dresses are trending big time for the end of summer, based on the sheer number of celebs that’ve been wearing them. One of Margot Robbie’s most daring Barbie press tour looks featured a red-hot mini with a corset waist, proving that it’s just as much a nighttime option as it is a daytime one. Eva Mendes recently wore a very similar dress to Lopez’s: a green, floral-print midi dress with a cinched, corset waist and flowy skirt. The versatility!

A corset bodice doesn’t only snatch your waist, but it also looks so eye-catching, especially when combined with a big, billowy skirt. Plus, you’ll probably feel like a princess wearing corset dresses, and TBH, who doesn’t want to feel like one? You might just find your Prince Charming while wearing it.

Shop corset dresses inspired by Lopez’s, below.

Open Edit Corset Fit and Flare Dress

Nordstrom Corset Fit & Flare Dress

Nordstrom

Abercrombie Cap-Sleeve Corset Dress

Abercrombie Cap Sleeve Corset Midi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch

House of Cb Elia Floral Stretch Cotton Blend Corset Sundress

Nordstrom Elia Floral Stretch Cotton Blend Corset Sundress

Nordstrom

Aureta Studio Square-Neck Corset A-Line Dress

Anthropologie Aureta Studio Square-Neck Corset A-Line Dress

Anthropologie

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Baublebar Sale
Julia Roberts’ Go-To Source for Surprisingly Affordable Jewelry Just Launched a Massive Sitewide Sale
Andie Swimsuit Review
I Finally Tried the Ultra-Flattering, One-Piece Swimsuit That Keeps Selling Out, and It’s Totally Worth the Hype
2023 Amazon Finds
Shopping on Amazon Is My Full-Time Job, and These Are My Top 10 Favorite Finds of 2023 So Far
Related Articles
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Said No to Itsy-Bitsy Swimwear in an Ageless Style
My Summer Is Booked With So Many Birthday Parties â Hereâs What Iâm Wearing
My Summer Is Booked With So Many Birthday Parties — Here’s What I’m Wearing
Summer Tops
Amazon Has a Summer Tops Storefront With 180+ Tank and Short-Sleeve Styles — These Are the 8 I'm Shopping
Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara’s Trusty Summer Outfit Is Super Practical and Easy
Jennifer Lopezâs Basic White Tank Is âSexy and Comfortable at the Same Time,â According to Shoppers
Jennifer Lopez’s Basic White Tank Is “Sexy and Comfortable at the Same Time,” According to Shoppers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. The Flash
Jennifer Lopez Bought Ben Affleck the Cringiest Slogan T-Shirt
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired $92 Ombré Leggings With a Rare $200K Birkin
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day
Supergroup Sunscreen
I Ditched Foundation for This Pore-Blurring, Tinted Primer That Makes My Skin Glow — and It’s on Rare Sale
Jennifer Lopez Slippers
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Comfy Shoe You Don’t Need Right Now, but Definitely Will in 3 Months
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Wore the Most Luxe Version of This Low-Key Barbie Shoe
Jennifer Lopez White Dress 'Marry Me' Premiere 2022
Jennifer Lopez Casually Kicked Off Her Week by Lounging in Lingerie and a Silk Robe
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie’s “Barbie” Look Featured My Staple Summer Sandal That's Bound to Sell Out
Amazon Jumpsuit
Shoppers Call Amazon’s Best-Selling Jumpsuit “Comfortable, Stylish, and Versatile,” and It’s on Sale for $25
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Basically Went Topless in This Foolproof Summer Wardrobe Staple That Goes With Everything
Emily Ratajkowski Wore the Tiniest Over-$300 Mesh Mini Dress â and I Found Similar Versions Starting at $15
Emily Ratajkowski's Teeny-Tiny $314 Dress Is Out of My Budget, but I Found Similar Styles From $15