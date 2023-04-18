Jennifer Lopez Looks Like the Epitome of Spring in a Sheer Cobalt Blue Gown and Matching Suede Boots

She's Mother (in more ways than one).

Published on April 18, 2023 @ 10:20AM
While Jennifer Lopez may be hard at work promoting her upcoming film, The Mother (a dark, action-packed drama that’s nothing if not serious), the gown she sported on her latest press day couldn’t have been more fun. 

On Monday, the actress shared an Instagram Reel detailing a day spent chatting with the press ahead of her project’s Mother’s Day release in a long-sleeved, cobalt blue sheer gown complete with a high-neck design, intricate draping, and lots of frills. While Lopez remained seated throughout the Reel, she still managed to also highlight the gown’s sky-high leg slit by flashing a bit of her thigh while crossing her legs. Matching cobalt blue suede boots, a smattering of chunky silver bracelets and rings, and gigantic oval-shaped silver drop earrings accessorized the A-lister’s look, and she finished the ensemble by pulling her hair into a messy low bun (save for two face-framing strands) and by swiping on a glossy pink lip.

“I am #TheMother … so listen to me 😉,” Lopez captioned the dump, referencing Meghan Trainor’s new hit single “Mother.” “Out May 12, Mothers Day weekend.”

In The Mother, Lopez plays a cut-throat assassin who’s forced to come out of hiding when her estranged daughter is confronted with danger. If that description sounds a bit out of the actress’s typical wheelhouse, that’s because it is — but it’s also exactly why director Niki Caro wanted J.Lo to tackle the part.

“The only thing that surprised me was that Jennifer hadn't been an action movie hero her entire career,” Caro told People earlier this month. “Jennifer brings her legendary skill and precision to the action elements, but also brings her strength as a dramatic actor and her experience as a mother right to the heart of the movie. I knew Jennifer was the only actress for the role.”

