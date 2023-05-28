Jennifer Lopez's Latest Outfit Confirmed the Coastal Grandma Trend Is Here to Stay

Dressing like your grandmother is still very much in style.

Published on May 28, 2023 @ 12:15PM
Jennifer Lopez
Photo:

Getty

While we always had Jennifer Lopez pegged as Team Fancy Grandma, considering her proclivity for all things glam (the woman even goes house-hunting in a full-length dress and heels) — it turns out she's actually into the coastal grandmother look. 

On Saturday, J.Lo confirmed that dressing like your grandmother is still cool a whole year later while running errands in Los Angeles dressed in an uncharacteristically casual outfit. Opting for comfort above all else, Lopez wore a pair of baggy, medium-wash jeans that puddled past her white sneakers, and she teamed her extra-large bottoms with a simple white tank top that was layered underneath a cozy belted Fair Isle sweater.

Though J.Lo's outfit was more laid-back than usual, she did add a few of her signature glamorous touches — including gold-tinted aviators and oversized hoops. She wore her caramel-colored tresses in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and her minimal makeup palette consisted of a nude lip and glowing skin.

Jennifer Lopez

Getty

Her solo outing comes just a week after J.Lo showed off another side of her summer style during a family shopping spree in Beverly Hills. For that occasion, she wore a striped yellow and brown sundress with side cutouts and a pair of controversial woven wedges. She finished off her easy, breezy look with a Saint Laurent handbag, a messy updo with curtain bangs, and her trusty gold hoops.

