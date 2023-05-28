Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez's Latest Outfit Confirmed the Coastal Grandma Trend Is Here to Stay Dressing like your grandmother is still very much in style. By Alicia Brunker Alicia Brunker Instagram Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 28, 2023 @ 12:15PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty While we always had Jennifer Lopez pegged as Team Fancy Grandma, considering her proclivity for all things glam (the woman even goes house-hunting in a full-length dress and heels) — it turns out she's actually into the coastal grandmother look. On Saturday, J.Lo confirmed that dressing like your grandmother is still cool a whole year later while running errands in Los Angeles dressed in an uncharacteristically casual outfit. Opting for comfort above all else, Lopez wore a pair of baggy, medium-wash jeans that puddled past her white sneakers, and she teamed her extra-large bottoms with a simple white tank top that was layered underneath a cozy belted Fair Isle sweater. Though J.Lo's outfit was more laid-back than usual, she did add a few of her signature glamorous touches — including gold-tinted aviators and oversized hoops. She wore her caramel-colored tresses in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, and her minimal makeup palette consisted of a nude lip and glowing skin. Getty Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Striped Cutout Dress With a Controversial Summer Shoe Her solo outing comes just a week after J.Lo showed off another side of her summer style during a family shopping spree in Beverly Hills. For that occasion, she wore a striped yellow and brown sundress with side cutouts and a pair of controversial woven wedges. She finished off her easy, breezy look with a Saint Laurent handbag, a messy updo with curtain bangs, and her trusty gold hoops.