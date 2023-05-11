Fashion Accessories Bags Jennifer Lopez Has Worn This Repeatedly Sold-Out Bag for Years, and It Just Got a Summer Upgrade Shoppers call it “the best everyday bag.” By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Instagram Twitter Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 @ 06:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Getty Images/ Coach It’s out with the old — or shall we say cold — and in with the new warm-weather outfits you’ll be wearing all spring and summer long. Every year, we see new fashion trends emerge (and some have a resurgence), but one accessory that’s stayed in the spotlight through the seasons is the Coach Tabby Bag. This popular style — inspired by a 1970s archival Coach design — functions as both a shoulder and crossbody bag. It’s been worn by celebrities like Camila Mendes, a brand ambassador, and Jennifer Lopez, who also modeled for its campaign and has been spotted using the popular and often sold-out style for years. It exploded on TikTok with the hashtag #coachtabby, which has garnered over 31.2 million views. Just in time for the arrival of summer, Coach gave the Tabby Bag a hand-knit upgrade in its new Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet. Coach Shop now: $595; coach.com Crochet always seems to make a comeback each spring and summer, and for good reason — the style offers a beachy upgrade and warm-weather flair to clothing and accessories. The Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet is available in ivory and faded orange, both of which feature brass hardware, glove-tanned leather accents, and a detachable handle and crossbody strap. One shopper called the tabby silhouette “timeless,” while another mentioned they’re “obsessed” with it and shared that it’s “the best everyday bag.” Along with Coach’s new crochet options, the Tabby bag is available in denim, jacquard, and leather styles. The silhouette is also available in multiple sizes and colors, including the J.Lo-worn soft pillow style. Get your hands on either of the Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet styles, or amp up your wardrobe with other finds from the Coach Tabby collection. Keep scrolling for our additional bag picks to shop now. Coach Shop now: $595; coach.com Coach Shop now: $475; coach.com Coach Shop now: $395; coach.com Coach Shop now: $295; coach.com Coach Shop now: $395; coach.com Coach Shop now: $495; coach.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks 10,000+ Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Hairline Powder That “Instantly Makes Your Hair Look Thicker” I’m a Fashion Editor, and These Are My 5 Favorite Under-$30 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Out of 10,000+ Amazon Options This “1 Minute” Hair Transforming Cream From a Celebrity Stylist's Brand Smoothes My Frizz in Seconds