Jennifer Lopez Has Worn This Repeatedly Sold-Out Bag for Years, and It Just Got a Summer Upgrade

It’s out with the old — or shall we say cold — and in with the new warm-weather outfits you’ll be wearing all spring and summer long. Every year, we see new fashion trends emerge (and some have a resurgence), but one accessory that’s stayed in the spotlight through the seasons is the Coach Tabby Bag.

This popular style — inspired by a 1970s archival Coach design — functions as both a shoulder and crossbody bag. It’s been worn by celebrities like Camila Mendes, a brand ambassador, and Jennifer Lopez, who also modeled for its campaign and has been spotted using the popular and often sold-out style for years. It exploded on TikTok with the hashtag #coachtabby, which has garnered over 31.2 million views. Just in time for the arrival of summer, Coach gave the Tabby Bag a hand-knit upgrade in its new Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet.

Crochet always seems to make a comeback each spring and summer, and for good reason — the style offers a beachy upgrade and warm-weather flair to clothing and accessories. The Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet is available in ivory and faded orange, both of which feature brass hardware, glove-tanned leather accents, and a detachable handle and crossbody strap. One shopper called the tabby silhouette “timeless,” while another mentioned they’re “obsessed” with it and shared that it’s “the best everyday bag.”

Along with Coach’s new crochet options, the Tabby bag is available in denim, jacquard, and leather styles. The silhouette is also available in multiple sizes and colors, including the J.Lo-worn soft pillow style.

Get your hands on either of the Coach Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag With Crochet styles, or amp up your wardrobe with other finds from the Coach Tabby collection. Keep scrolling for our additional bag picks to shop now.

