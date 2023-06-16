Jennifer Lopez's Little Black Bag Is Nearly $200 Off, but Shoppers Say It Looks “Like a Million Bucks”

This isn’t the first time she's worn the brand.

Ali Faccenda
Ali Faccenda

Published on June 16, 2023 @ 06:00AM

Jennifer Lopez Walking and Carrying Coach Bag
A classic LBD is a wardrobe staple that’s stood the test of time, but what about the LBB? The little black bag is a perennial accessory that goes with practically anything in your closet and isn’t going anywhere soon; take Jennifer Lopez’s recent ensemble as proof.

The singer can pull off every style, from casual streetwear to dramatic silhouettes,  but we can’t stop thinking about her latest cool-girl summer OOTD that consisted of black slacks, an unbuttoned black cardigan, a white tank, black loafers, sunglasses, and the star of the show — the Coach Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting that’s currently 40 percent off. 

Coach Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting Brass Black

Coach

Shop now: $297 (Originally $495); coach.com

While Lopez opted for the brass and black colorway, the Studio Shoulder Bag is available in five other colors, including the same quilted silhouette in white with brass hardware, two smooth-bodiced options (sans quilting) in pink and blue, and two faux-crocodile textures in black and coral. It’s also available in a canvas style that combines the brand’s signature push-lock closure with the iconic logo pattern and leather trimmings.

Coach Studio Shoulder Bag With Quilting Brass Chalk

Coach

Shop now: $297 (Originally $495); coach.com

Lopez was first named a global ambassador for the brand in 2019, and since then, she has frequently sported Coach accessories like the viral Tabby bag and the Coach Lowline Low Top Sneaker and was even the face of the 2023 Mother’s Day campaign.

Shoppers commend the bag’s shape and mention it has “plenty of room” for must-have essentials like a wallet, phone, keys, and more. The inside is quite spacious, with three internal compartments, and it comes with a detachable 19-inch adjustable strap to convert it from shoulder to crossbody length. Another shopper called it the “perfect spring and summer handbag” that rakes in compliments and looks “like a million bucks.” 

Head over to Coach to grab the Studio Shoulder Bag while it’s 40 percent off in the brass and black combo worn by Lopez, or opt for one of the summer-ready colors.

