Jennifer Lopez’s New Coach Campaign Celebrates Motherhood

Jennifer Lopez has played countless roles in her career, from actor to musician to designer. But in her latest campaign for Coach, Lopez is shifting the focus to the many roles she navigates in her personal life as a mom. And with Mother’s Day just a month away, the spring-y images serve as the perfect inspiration for those holiday-weekend plans.

Courtesy Coach

“Every child is unique. It’s our nurturing that helps them blossom,” Lopez says in the campaign film, adding, “But at the end of the day, all we need is love.” The megastar has two children, Max and Emme, 15, and also became a stepmom to husband Ben Affleck’s three kids, Violet, Seraphine, and Samuel, when the two were married last summer.

Photographed and directed by Joshua Woods, the newest ads build on the Coach Tabby campaign message, “What we carry makes us stronger.” In the imagery, Lopez poses with the Tabby bag ($395) — a.k.a. the viral pillow bag — along with the floral-embellished Rogue ($895), both now available on coach.com.

Joshua Woods

Lopez was first announced as a global ambassador for Coach in November 2019. In addition to appearing in Coach campaigns, she has also stepped in as designer, and even recreated her 2002 “All I Have” music video for the legacy brand in 2021.

