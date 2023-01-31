Jennifer Lopez Paired a Cozy Winter Staple With a Bra Top and Leather Hot Pants

And choppy bangs.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Published on January 31, 2023
JLo
Photo:

Courtesy of Coach

As January comes to a close, the desire for spring weather (and clothes) begins to sneak in — and so do fashion brands' spring/summer campaigns. And celebrities (who don't typically dress for the weather to begin with) are in on the seasonal envy. Jennifer Lopez is fronting a campaign that simultaneously has us wishing for warmer weather and wanting to curl up by the fire on a winter night.

The multi-hyphenate posed in the "first look" at Coach's spring photoshoot and shared a few snaps to her Instagram. In the images, Lopez wore an oversized knit cardigan with pastel floral detailing along the bottom, which she left open to reveal a black bra top and matching leather short shorts. She completed the outfit with ivory heeled sandals with three thick straps that twisted into a knot design. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings (a J.Lo staple) and wore her hair styled in gentle waves and wispy bangs.

In one picture, the actress sat atop a wooden crate, while the other two photos captured her crouching down close to the floor. All the better to showcase her footwear.

JLo

Courtesy of Coach

"First Look 👀 …," Lopez wrote alongside the images. "Spring is in the air 🌼 #CoachNY @Coach 🏙️."

JLo

Courtesy of Coach

Lopez has been booked and busy lately. When she's not modeling for storied fashion houses, the multi-hyphenate is promoting her new movie Shotgun Wedding and working on her upcoming album This Is Me... Now, set to drop sometime this year. The new piece of work (her first album in eight years) is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then 20 years after its release.

Lopez recently shared that the album is unsurprisingly inspired by her now-husband Ben Affleck. "Twenty years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life. And I was working on an album, and it was all about capturing that moment in time," Lopez said in a previous interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.

