Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Outfit Included the Perfect Pair of Holiday Heels

She may be Mrs. Affleck, but Jennifer Lopez's Christmas Day look is giving major Mrs. Claus vibes.



On Sunday, J.Lo shared a look at her festively-chic outfit on Instagram, which included the perfect holiday heels. Wearing a long-sleeved blue minidress that featured red bows printed all over, a ruffle down one side, as well as a pointed white collar and cuffs, Lopez showed off her bare legs in a pair of candy-cane red patent leather platform pumps. She accessorized with white and gold flower earrings, a bold burgundy lip, and a polished bun with a middle part.



"Merry Christmas!!!!" J.Lo captioned the carousel of images from her Christmas celebration on Instagram.

This is J.Lo's first Christmas as Ben Affleck's wife, and according to a source at Entertainment Tonight, she wanted to make the milestone holiday as newlyweds extra memorable. "Jen's favorite holiday is Christmas, so she always goes all out, but this is a really exciting time for them as a couple since it's their first Christmas as husband and wife," the source previously said. "Ben and Jen picked out and decorated a huge tree with the help of their children. Their home feels festive and looks gorgeous with decorations and everything lit up."



As for gifts, Jen reportedly planned to "spoil" Ben, while he went the more sentimental route with "beautiful jewelry" and things that have "taken him a long time to find."