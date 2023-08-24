Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights

And her transitional-weather wardrobe.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 @ 09:44AM
Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights
Photo:

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

From her 54th birthday to celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary (not to mention her new song dedicated to Ben Affleck), there’s no denying that Jennifer Lopez has had a busy summer. And to ensure everyone stays fed with plenty of content as we head into fall, she just shared a pair of photos packed to the brim with transitional weather essentials that will easily carry over to the next season.

On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate posted a set of snapshots detailing her outfit deets for the day, while simply captioning the post, “Still got me looking like the baddest… @alc_ltd.” In the photo, J. Lo posed in the mirror, dressed in head-to-toe A.L.C., consisting of medium-wash, flared jeans paired with a billowing white button-up blouse that was layered underneath a structured chocolate brown blazer. She accessorized with a smattering of pendant necklaces (including her signature “BEN” necklace), massive light pink ombré shades, hoop earrings, and a Hermès bag with brown leather and suede detailing.

Jennifer Lopez Blonde Highlights

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

But the most notable part of the post was the first photo, a car selfie that captured her glowing complexion. At peak golden hour, J. Lo smirked at the camera, as she debuted new bright blonde highlights that were tousled into beach waves. The rest of her glam included a bronzy complexion, feathered lashes, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip.

When Lopez isn’t keeping things strictly business chic with a no-fail outfit formula as illustrated above, her transitional uniform typically puts comfort ahead of anything else. Just a few weeks ago, she was spotted in Los Angeles wearing white cropped sweatsuit with the coziest pair of shearling slippers to run a few errands around Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez Slippers

Backgrid
Related Articles
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Paired Her Plunging Swimsuit With Towering Patent Leather Platform Heels
Kim Cattrall And Just Like That...
Kim Cattrall Officially Made Her Debut as Samantha Jones on 'And Just Like That...'
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Sheer Lacy Top for a Date Night at a Drake Concert
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Just Got New Middle-Finger Tattoos
Dua Lipa fringe dress IG
Dua Lipa's Fashion Muppet Dress Is an Instant Party
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Most Practical Version of a LBD
Jennifer Aniston Beauty
Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed How She Ages Backwards and It’s the Most Unexpected Beauty Secret
Zendaya at the 2023 SAG Awards
Zendaya’s Latest Iteration of the Bouncy Bob Proves a Few Small Tweaks Can Make a Huge Difference
Jennifer Lopez Just Re-Established My Love of Easy Wardrobe Basics With Her Uncomplicated $9 Shirt
I Found a Nearly Identical Version of Jennifer Lopez’s Uncomplicated Shirt for $7 Apiece on Amazon
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore 2 Opposite Versions of 2023's Hottest Shoe Trend
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore 2023's Hottest Shoe Trend 2 Opposite Ways, and I Found 10 Similar Styles
Salma Hayek Plunging Sculptural Purple Gown 2023 Cannes Film Festival
Salma Hayek Made a Case for Endless Summer in a Purple Bikini and See-Through Coverup
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck The Flash Los Angeles premiere
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her Wedding Anniversary With a New Song Dedicated to Ben Affleck
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Thong Bikini While Hanging Out in the Kitchen
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's Latest Outfit Is Surprisingly Wearable
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie's Head-to-Toe Beige Outfit Is the Sartorial Palette Cleanser We Need
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore a Sheer Dress Over Sheer Lace Lingerie