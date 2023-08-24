Jennifer Lopez Just Made Car Selfies Cool Again While Debuting New Blonde Highlights

From her 54th birthday to celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary (not to mention her new song dedicated to Ben Affleck), there’s no denying that Jennifer Lopez has had a busy summer. And to ensure everyone stays fed with plenty of content as we head into fall, she just shared a pair of photos packed to the brim with transitional weather essentials that will easily carry over to the next season.

On Wednesday, the multi-hyphenate posted a set of snapshots detailing her outfit deets for the day, while simply captioning the post, “Still got me looking like the baddest… @alc_ltd.” In the photo, J. Lo posed in the mirror, dressed in head-to-toe A.L.C., consisting of medium-wash, flared jeans paired with a billowing white button-up blouse that was layered underneath a structured chocolate brown blazer. She accessorized with a smattering of pendant necklaces (including her signature “BEN” necklace), massive light pink ombré shades, hoop earrings, and a Hermès bag with brown leather and suede detailing.

Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

But the most notable part of the post was the first photo, a car selfie that captured her glowing complexion. At peak golden hour, J. Lo smirked at the camera, as she debuted new bright blonde highlights that were tousled into beach waves. The rest of her glam included a bronzy complexion, feathered lashes, rosy cheeks, and a glossy lip.

When Lopez isn’t keeping things strictly business chic with a no-fail outfit formula as illustrated above, her transitional uniform typically puts comfort ahead of anything else. Just a few weeks ago, she was spotted in Los Angeles wearing white cropped sweatsuit with the coziest pair of shearling slippers to run a few errands around Los Angeles.