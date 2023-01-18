Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed to Be Part Of Britney Spears and Madonna's Iconic 2003 VMAs Performance

But she had to turn it down.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on January 18, 2023 @ 11:07AM
Jennifer Lopez Britney Spears

Madonna, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera's iconic 2003 MTV Video Music Award performance almost didn't happen. Well, at least, not the way it ended up playing out on stage — according to Jennifer Lopez

On Tuesday, J.Lo revealed that the infamous award show moment was actually supposed to include her (rather than Xtina) during an interview with E! News to promote her upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. "I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met — me, her [Madonna], and Britney — to do it at her home," Lopez said. "And then, I just couldn't get off the film, and so, we couldn't do it." She continued, "They got Christina Aguilera, I think, to do it, and I didn't wind up doing it."

Madonna Britney Spears Christina Aguilera

J.Lo added, "I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been."

Aguilera ended up filling in for Lopez and shared an open-mouth kiss with Madonna on-stage while dressed in white lacy lingerie during their performance of "Like a Virgin," "Hollywood," and "Work It" with special guest Missy Elliot. 

Two decades later, Christina opened up about the headline-making moment while chatting with Apple Music's Zane Lowe in 2020. "Shock value gets more and more extreme or whatever. But honestly, at the time, yeah, I never thought anything of it," she said. "It was like, 'OK, it's two girls kissing.'"

"It wasn't shocking back then. It's not shocking now, to me," Aguilera continued. "But it's so many things."

Related Articles
janelle monae-critics-choice-awards-2023
Janelle Monáe Accepted the SeeHer Award in a Completely Sheer Cut-Out Gown
Amanda Seyfried 2023 Gold Dior Dress Critics Choice Awards
Amanda Seyfried Had a Wardrobe Malfunction in a Vintage Dior Cut-Out Dress
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 2021 "The Last Duel" 78th Venice International Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez Is Opening Up About Blending Families With Ben Affleck
Christina Applegate 2023 Critics' Choice Awards
Christina Applegate Made Her First Awards Show Appearance Since M.S. Diagnosis in an Elevated Black Pantsuit
Jennifer Lopez white outfit Instagram
Jennifer Lopez Layered a Super-Slouchy Blazer Over an Even Slouchier Calf-Length Shirt
Theo James Meghann Fahy White Lotus 2 Premiere
'White Lotus' Co-Stars Meghann Fahy and Theo James Reunited for Some La Dolce Vita in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow "Contagion" Premiere Venice Film Festival
Gwyneth Paltrow Just Launched a Series With Audible About Pleasure, Healing, Beauty, and Change
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Confirmed She's Ready for Spring in Head-to-Toe Pastel Pink
Margot Robbie Essie Globes
Margot Robbie's Sparkly Golden Globe Manicure Was Thanks to This $10 Drugstore Polish
Everything You Didn't See at the 2023 Golden Globes After-party
Everything You Didn't See at the 2023 Golden Globes After-Party
Angela Bassett Golden Globes 2023
The Best Part of Angela Bassett's Silver Golden Globes Gown Was Actually the Back
Glen Powell golden Globes 2023
Glen Powell Is Returning to Rom-Coms With Sydney Sweeney
Sheryl Lee Ralph Golden Globes 2023
The Golden Globes Prove That Subtly Monochromatic Makeup Will Take Over 2023
Sebastian Stan Golden Globes
Sebastian Stan's Sheer Shirt and Tank Combo at the 2023 Golden Globes Was Very Tommy Lee
Jessica Chastain 2023 Golden Globes
Slicked Back Hair Reigned Supreme At the Golden Globes
Natasha Lyonne Golden Globes 2023
We Almost Missed the Best Part of Natasha Lyonne's 2023 Golden Globes Dress