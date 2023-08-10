Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breeziest Floral Sundress While Vacationing in Italy

Which she paired with quintessentially oversized J.Lo shades, of course.

Just like pretty much everyone on your timeline, Jennifer Lopez is currently summering in Europe. And while we may be completely jealous of her lavish vacation life at the moment, we can’t help but applaud her breezy take on timeless Italian dressing (and no, we’re not talking about salad).

On Thursday, the singer was spotted dining with friends at Lo Scoglio da Tommaso while visiting Nerano, Italy. Breaking out her best sundress for the occasion, J.Lo sported a vibrant purple, pink, and white maxidress that featured tiny spaghetti straps, a waist-cinching belt, and a full, tea-length skirt. The A-lister paired her frock with simple gold bracelets and a pair of gigantic silver-framed sunglasses, and she rounded out her look by wearing her caramel-colored hair down in voluminous waves with a middle part.

Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at Lo Scoglio

MEGA/GC Images

Earlier in the day, the singer was seen arriving at the restaurant with a group of friends via boat. While Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, was absent during the outing, she appeared to be in high spirits, at one point even throwing her hands into the air while sitting beside a fruit basket (aka the ultimate dream).

Although the star is certainly making time for play during her vacay, it wouldn’t be a true J.Lo outing without a little work, too. Case in point? Days prior, Jennifer was sure to keep her hustle going by transforming into a walking billboard during a day of shopping in Paris.

On Monday, the multi-hyphenate was seen stopping by Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and Jacquemus while wearing a custom beige cashmere sweater embroidered with the name of her upcoming album, “This Is Me … Now,” in green thread. She paired the top with baggy blue jeans and a brown belt, and finished the look by slicking her hair back into a high ponytail.

