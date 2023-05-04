Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Spring 2023’s Trendiest Detail, and I Added a Similar $30 Style to My Amazon Cart

As spring’s blooms continue to emerge, I’ve been taking note of the season's latest sartorial offerings. Among the most coveted? Rosettes, ruffles, and lightweight fabrics. They were all over the runways, and now we're seeing these romantic springtime elements on our favorite celebrities. Jennifer Lopez showcased her bartender skills using her cocktail brand Delola on Instagram, although I couldn't help but notice her floral-print, off-the-shoulder blouse that featured a giant rosette and ruffles along the sleeves. Like clockwork, I searched the internet to get my hands on this spring-forward top, a stunning, nearly-$2,000 piece from Carolina Herrera.

With Lopez's exact top out of my budget, I went on to find the next best thing in my price range. Blencot's Ruffle-Sleeve, Off-the-Shoulder, Chiffon Blouse checked all the boxes; similar to Lopez's top, it features ruffle detailing along the shoulders, chest, cuffs, and hem, while smocking at the waist gives you a flattering silhouette. The drawstring tie and elastic around the shoulders keep the top secure while adding visual interest. Available in 11 floral-print options and sizes S to XXL, it’s made of lightweight and breathable chiffon fabric, making it perfect for warm spring and summer weather.

Rosettes have been making waves across fashion as one of the most sought-after details of the season, so it makes sense that Lopez would be in on the trend. She styled the bouquet-print top with a coordinating floral skirt from Carolina Herrera for a full-on spring moment. Taking notes of Lopez's elegant pairing, I plan to dress the Blencot top with a baggy pair of jeans, comfy flats, and a petite rosette choker to match the floral vibe of the top. The juxtaposition of an easier bottom feels more effortless, but on formal occasions, a white pair of trousers and a kitten heel will also suit nicely with the ruffled blouse. Another styling tip: Pull the top up over your shoulders or crisscross the ties around your neck as a halter.

As I patiently wait for the off-the-shoulder top to make its way to my mailbox, Amazon shoppers are already loving this spring-forward style. One reviewer bought the top in two prints and described it as "beautiful [and] lightweight." Another shopper loves how versatile the top is, saying it can "be worn with anything" and is "very comfortable… lightweight, and not too sheer." A final reviewer mentioned how "flattering" the top is given that "the elastic keeps the blouse perfectly [in place] on your shoulders."

Blencot's Ruffle-Sleeve, Off-the-Shoulder, Chiffon Blouse has all of spring 2023’s trending details, and it's available for $30 on Amazon.