Jennifer Lopez Is Already Wearing the Fall Wardrobe Staple That’s Perfect for Layering

Layers are imperative to surviving the summer-to-fall wardrobe transition. Take Jennifer Lopez’s outfit last week, for example. The Mother actress stepped out in a sleek brown blazer after leaving a meeting in L.A., proving that a good neutral jacket can never go out of style.

“Still got me looking like the baddest… @alc_ltd,” Lopez later wrote on Instagram, alongside several photos in the outfit. She styled the jacket with a classic white button-down shirt, straight-leg jeans, and layered necklaces. And while similar A.L.C blazers are priced anywhere between $500 and $700, we sourced 12 budget-friendlier styles so that you can recreate Lopez’s fall-ready look without dropping half a paycheck.

AllSaints Aleida Blazer

Nordstrom

If you’re looking to splurge on a jacket that will last you seasons to come, this AllSaints Aleida Blazer is the perfect pick. The menswear-inspired staple, which is on sale in shades black smoke and pale pink for $162, was designed to be layered thanks to its “lightweight” fabric. Many Nordstrom shoppers say it’s “nicely made” and “versatile” for styling with jeans, dress pants, skirts, and even dresses. And if you’re taking style notes from J.Lo, the brown option is your ticket.

Grlasen Oversized Blazer Jacket

Amazon

There’s something inherently cool about an oversized blazer. In fact, we especially love the look with a pair of baggy pants or a statement shoe. And while finding the right one can be a task in and of itself, this $57 Amazon find ticks all of our boxes. The jacket, which several reviewers call the “best oversized blazer,” is slouchy enough to achieve that effortlessly cool aesthetic you’re after while maintaining a more classic appeal. Shoppers also raved about how it’s “perfectly oversized” and made them feel “very confident.”

A New Day Oversized Fall Blazer

Target

Target shoppers named this A New Day oversized blazer a “closet staple,” saying that they wear it “constantly” thanks to its flattering single-breasted design. The jacket boasts a notched collar and single-button fastening that “looks and feels like a more expensive one,” according to one reviewer. Another customer, who said they “low-key” wanted to “gatekeep” the product, gushed over its structure, adding that they’re “obsessed” with the shoulder pads.

Jessica London Plus Size Leather Blazer

Target

Looking to add a little leather detailing to your fall aesthetic? This Jessica London Blazer is the perfect way to do it. This genuine leather jacket is fully lined and features a notch collar, button-front closure, and sleeves with front and back princess seams. Though the dark brown color costs $310, the plus-size style comes in seven additional shades that are less expensive, including classic black for $162.

Keep scrolling for more Jennifer Lopez-inspired brown blazers that will instantly upgrade your fall fashion game.

Good American High Shine Compression Sculpted Blazer

Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Double Breasted Blazer

Nordstrom

Febriajuce Casual Blazer Jacket

Amazon

Madewell Oversized Linen Blazer

Nordstrom

Universal Thread Relaxed Fit Blazer