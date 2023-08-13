Jennifer Lopez Wore a Black String Bikini as a Top While Shopping in Capri

Jennifer Lopez is fully embracing la dolce vita style during her Italian vacation in Capri. So much so, that she's wearing her swimsuit just about everywhere she goes — whether or not there's a body of water nearby.



Case in point? On Friday, J.Lo took her bathing suit to land for a shopping trip in town. Skirting around the old "no shirt, no shoes, no service" rule, the singer-slash-actress wore her black string bikini as a top, and layered it with an unbuttoned crinkled linen cardigan. On bottom, Lopez kept the island vibes going with a pair of statement palazzo pants from Ralph Lauren that were embroidered with floral details at the hem.



Backgrid

She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a black fedora worn over a printed headscarf, and a woven tote. Gold hoops and a pair of sky-high platform heels — two J.Lo signatures — rounded out her look.

Earlier, Lopez wore another bikini, but this time in a more appropriate setting — aboard a yacht — to promote her new sparkling cocktail brand Delola. In a video posted to TikTok, the multi-hyphenate sported a bright orange two-piece that matched the shade of her spritz, and teamed her swimsuit with a long, flowing floral cape as a coverup, a giant sun hat, and gold flip flops.

"Cheers to YOU," she wrote alongside an orange heart and fruit emoji.