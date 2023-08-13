Jennifer Lopez Wore a Black String Bikini as a Top While Shopping in Capri

The "no shirt, no shoes, no service" rule need not apply to J.Lo.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

Published on August 13, 2023
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is fully embracing la dolce vita style during her Italian vacation in Capri. So much so, that she's wearing her swimsuit just about everywhere she goes — whether or not there's a body of water nearby. 

Case in point? On Friday, J.Lo took her bathing suit to land for a shopping trip in town. Skirting around the old "no shirt, no shoes, no service" rule, the singer-slash-actress wore her black string bikini as a top, and layered it with an unbuttoned crinkled linen cardigan. On bottom, Lopez kept the island vibes going with a pair of statement palazzo pants from Ralph Lauren that were embroidered with floral details at the hem. 

Jennifer Lopez

She accessorized with oversized sunglasses, a black fedora worn over a printed headscarf, and a woven tote. Gold hoops and a pair of sky-high platform heels — two J.Lo signatures — rounded out her look. 

Earlier, Lopez wore another bikini, but this time in a more appropriate setting — aboard a yacht — to promote her new sparkling cocktail brand Delola. In a video posted to TikTok, the multi-hyphenate sported a bright orange two-piece that matched the shade of her spritz, and teamed her swimsuit with a long, flowing floral cape as a coverup, a giant sun hat, and gold flip flops.

"Cheers to YOU," she wrote alongside an orange heart and fruit emoji.

