Jennifer Lopez Just Paired a Billowy, Summer-Ready Jumpsuit With Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels

From white and cream loungewear looks to the most dazzling cocktail dresses, it’s safe to say that Jennifer Lopez’s street style is having an absolute moment right now — and her latest look was no exception.

On Tuesday, the singer was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing her most recent take on breezy summer dressing: a red-hot jumpsuit so billowy, it could’ve been mistaken for a maxidress. The vibrant piece was complete with a halter neckline (that featured two pieces of silver hardware), a totally open back, and layers of draping. Lopez paired the fiery ensemble with a matching red Hermès Birkin bag, a coordinating red and silver cuff bracelet, brown-tinted sunglasses, and the tallest platform sandals, maybe ever.

In the glam department, J.Lo opted to keep her hair out of her face while running errands by slicking it back into a sleek low bun (showing off a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings in the process), and she finished the look by adding a low-key bronzy contour and a glossy peach lip.

instagram/jlo

While the A-lister’s Tuesday look may have been all about color, it came just a day after she shared a pair of selfies detailing yet another (this time, more muted) summer-approved trend.

On Monday, Jennifer took to Instagram to give fans an up-close look at the optic white minidress that she wore when celebrating her one-year wedding anniversary with Ben Affleck over the weekend. In the snaps, the actress smized at the camera in a silver sequin-covered frock complete with glitzy hoop earrings, a bronzy glam look, and blown-out waves.