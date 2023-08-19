Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub

Jennifer Lopez can't stop, won't stop with the not-so-subtle sartorial tributes dedicated to Ben Affleck. Just days after stepping out in a graphic T-shirt with a love poem by Persian poet Rumi printed across the front in honor of the actor's 51st birthday, she snuck in another sweet nod to her husband amongst a new slew of bikini photos posted to Instagram.



On Friday, the singer-slash-actress shared a carousel of envy-inducing photos from her Italian summer vacation captioned: “This is August... (so far) ☀️💚🏝️.” And in the final slide, she posed topless in the bathtub wearing nothing but her most sentimental jewelry. In addition to her green-diamond engagement ring, J.Lo also modeled her signature "BEN" necklace that spells out her husband's name in gold letters and features a diamond heart dangling from the center.

Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Lopez has worn her "BEN" necklace on several occasions ever since she was first pictured sporting it in 2021 — the same year her and Affleck got back together after breaking up nearly two decades prior.

Other photos in the slideshow showed Jen in a number of bikinis — including a stringy white two-piece paired with a headscarf, big sunglasses, and gold hoops, as well as an orange version layered underneath a long floral cape.



There were photos of J.Lo fully clothed, too. One snap showed her sitting poolside in a black-and-white striped shirt, coordinating shorts, and a personalized sunhat with her name on it, while another highlighted her evening wardrobe, which consisted of gold platform heels and high-slit dress in a colorful print.