Jennifer Lopez Gave a Sweet Sartorial Nod to Ben Affleck While Posing Topless in the Bathtub

Bennifer forever.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 19, 2023 @ 02:28PM
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck
Photo:

Getty

Jennifer Lopez can't stop, won't stop with the not-so-subtle sartorial tributes dedicated to Ben Affleck. Just days after stepping out in a graphic T-shirt with a love poem by Persian poet Rumi printed across the front in honor of the actor's 51st birthday, she snuck in another sweet nod to her husband amongst a new slew of bikini photos posted to Instagram. 

On Friday, the singer-slash-actress shared a carousel of envy-inducing photos from her Italian summer vacation captioned: “This is August... (so far) ☀️💚🏝️.” And in the final slide, she posed topless in the bathtub wearing nothing but her most sentimental jewelry. In addition to her green-diamond engagement ring, J.Lo also modeled her signature "BEN" necklace that spells out her husband's name in gold letters and features a diamond heart dangling from the center. 

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Instagram

Lopez has worn her "BEN" necklace on several occasions ever since she was first pictured sporting it in 2021 — the same year her and Affleck got back together after breaking up nearly two decades prior.

Other photos in the slideshow showed Jen in a number of bikinis — including a stringy white two-piece paired with a headscarf, big sunglasses, and gold hoops, as well as an orange version layered underneath a long floral cape. 

There were photos of J.Lo fully clothed, too. One snap showed her sitting poolside in a black-and-white striped shirt, coordinating shorts, and a personalized sunhat with her name on it, while another highlighted her evening wardrobe, which consisted of gold platform heels and high-slit dress in a colorful print. 

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Instagram
Related Articles
Eva Longoria "Final Cut (Coupez!)" Red Carpet 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Forget Linen, Eva Longoria Wore the Slinkiest Lycra Bodycon Dress, Ever
Rumer Demi Baby
Demi Moore Celebrated Rumer Willis’s Birthday by Sharing the Sweetest Photos From the Day Her Daughter Gave Birth
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a T-Shirt Bearing a Love Poem on Ben Affleck's Birthday
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek Went Horseback Riding in a Tiny Bra Top and Low-Rise Cargo Pants
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez's Tangerine Dress Had the Highest Leg Slit, Maybe Ever
Jennifer Lopez makeup free instagram video
Jennifer Lopez Shared the Secret to Her Glowing Complexion at 54 With a Makeup-Free Video
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore an Easy, Breezy Plunging Minidress With the Biggest Pair of Gold Hoops
Kate Beckinsale attends the "Prisoner's Daughter" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Kate Beckinsale Partied the Night Away in a See-Through Pink Minidress With the Breeziest Bell Sleeves
Dua Lipa Greek Getaway
Dua Lipa Played Backgammon Seaside in a Crochet Rosette Minidress
Rumer Willis at Mejuri and Sophia Bush Dinner Los Angeles March 2023
Rumer Willis Posed Nude to Show Love to Her Postpartum Body
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Treated Restaurant Patrons to Some Karaoke in a Bedazzled Bodycon Dress
Dua LIpa Greece
Dua Lipa Sails Into Summer in a Plethora of Itty-Bitty Bikinis
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria's Weekend Uniform Included a Tiny Underboob-Baring Bikini
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Just Wore the Stealth Wealth Version of the Bikini
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Paired Her Lacy Bikini With a Bandana Worn as a Sarong
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Black String Bikini as a Top While Shopping in Capri