Jennifer Lopez Bought Ben Affleck the Cringiest Slogan T-Shirt

This deserves jail time.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 3, 2023 @ 01:07PM
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. The Flash
Photo:

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

While Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to making fashion statements, the same can't be said about her husband, Ben Affleck. While he's known to suit up (in more ways than one) for the red carpet and for movie roles, his off-duty apparel is understandably a little more low-key, with plenty of flannels and light-wash jeans in the mix. He hasn't ever been considered a fashion guy, so it's clear that he should take all the advice and tips he can from Lopez, right? After all, she's the one that necessitated the creation of Google Images. But even if you're Jennifer Lopez, not everything is a home run — case in point: Entertainment Tonight reports that Lopez recently picked out a cringe-worthy shirt for Affleck during a shopping trip in Southampton, New York.

The celebrity couple stopped by Flying Point Surf Shop, where Lopez picked out a shirt that read "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again." And while a dose of confidence is great, something about the whole thing seemed off-brand for Lopez, who's about corseted dresses and high slits, not novelty T-shirts. 

"Jennifer picked out a T-shirt for Ben that said, 'Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again,'" a shopper told ET. "They were both very happy they were super sweet to the staff. They both looked like they were in a great mood."

Flying Point even shared a snapshot of Lopez shopping — and wearing the same 'fit she wore to celebrate National Spritz Day.

"Surprise visit from two of our favorites… @jlo & Ben Affleck. They picked out one of our favorite T-shirts!! 😍 . .#hamptons #surfshop #jlo #benaffleck," the store's Instagram caption read. 

A source told ET that the couple are busy getting ready to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary (and Affleck's 51st birthday) in addition to buying cringy dad-joke style T-shirts.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"They have had a lot on their plates between their work, travels, moving, setting up their new home, and of course, taking care of their kids," the source said. "They know that everyone has been getting used to the new adjustments and they want everyone to feel as comfortable as possible during the process. They are working on meshing their families in a healthy and gentle way, while also making sure everyone has a fun summer."

Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired $92 Ombré Leggings With a Rare $200K Birkin
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore a Corseted Floral Dress for National Spritz Day
Iâm a Fashion Editor Who Relies on This Practical, Basic Shirt for Uncomplicated and Comfortable Outfits
I’m a Fashion Editor, and I Rely on This Practical, Basic Shirt for Uncomplicated and Comfortable Dressing
Jennifer Lopez Slippers
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Comfy Shoe You Don’t Need Right Now, but Definitely Will in 3 Months
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Pink Dress 2020 Golden globes
Priyanka Chopra's Version of Hot Girl Summer Includes a Checkered Bikini and Quality Time With Nick Jonas
Jennifer Lopez White Dress 'Marry Me' Premiere 2022
Jennifer Lopez Casually Kicked Off Her Week by Lounging in Lingerie and a Silk Robe
Pat Garner and Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner and Her Mom Twinned in the Sweetest Sweatshirts
Jennifer Lopez Shotgun Wedding 2023
Jennifer Lopez Wore Two Head-Turning Looks To Celebrate Her 54th Birthday
Ways to Wear a Striped Shirt
11 Fail-Safe Striped Shirt Outfits for Summer
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez’s Sexy Lingerie Birthday Look Included the Shoe Trend Amal Clooney and Jennifer Aniston Wear
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Unofficially Named This Teeny, Tiny Shirt the 'It' Top of Summer 2023
Timothee Chalamet and Adam Sandler are seen playing basketball
Adam Sandler's Slogan T-Shirt Proves He's Still the King of Dad Fashion
Jennifer Lopez Has Been Spotted in These Supermodel-Worn Flip Flops, and Theyâre on Sale for $12
Jennifer Lopez's Default Summer Shoe Is From a Supermodel-Loved Brand I Wear Every Single Day
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One Of Her Most Iconic Roles
Jennifer Lopez's Latest Look Paid Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic Roles
Jennifer Lopez Just Paired This Yearâs Hottest Shoe Trend With a White Mini Dress for Date Night
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Her 1-Year Anniversary With Ben Affleck in 2023’s Hottest Shoe
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding"
Jennifer Lopez Literally Elevated Her Latest All-White Look With Towering See-Through Platform Heels