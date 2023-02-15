Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Celebrated Valentine's Day By Getting Matching Tattoos

While the rest of the world was busy exchanging gifts and attending romantic dinners to ring in Tuesday's day of love, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day by gifting each other with something a bit more permanent: matching tattoos.

Lopez debuted the complementary pair of tats to the world through a love-filled photo dump posted on Instagram Tuesday night, captioned, “Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍.” In the first slide, the singer wore a tiny white crop top to show off her new ink — an infinity sign pierced by an arrow that incorporated the names “Jennifer” and “Ben” written in cursive — that sat right above the left side of her ribcage. In the third, fans got a look at Ben’s tattoo, which featured two arrows crossing one another with the letters “J” and “B” above and below.

Other dump inclusions showed the smitten couple (whose Valentine’s Day marked their first as husband and wife) hugging and cuddling in various locations before throwing it back with snaps from their first round of dating in 2002.

J.Lo also added a series of hashtags to reflect on both the tattoos and the throwback photos, writing, “#CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow.”

The grand gesture comes as Bennifer closes in on the one-year anniversary of their (second!) engagement, which set the world into a frenzy when it happened last April. The whirlwind engagement was later followed by two separate weddings — a Las Vegas elopement in July and a full-fledged celebration in Savannah, Georgia in August — before the pair eventually settled into married life.