Jennifer Lopez Credits Ben Affleck for Making Her the "Happiest" She's "Ever Been" in Sweet Instagram Video

With four months of marriage now officially in the books, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just confirmed that they’re doing better than ever.

Never one to shy away from a social media shoutout, Lopez shared a clip on Instagram on Sunday night that definitely put her and Affleck in the running for ultimate couple goals. In the clip, the pair both beamed at the camera (while Jennifer cozied up on Ben’s lap) over an audio that layered Pink’s “Try” under a voice that said, “Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been.”

J.Lo kept her look low-key in the short video, sporting a simple white T-shirt and minimal makeup, while Ben flexed his fall fashion wardrobe in a gray collared sweater. The actress seemingly referenced the upcoming Thanksgiving season through her caption, which consisted of three simple (and festive) emojis: “🍁🦃♥️.”

Lopez’s post comes just weeks after she explained the reasoning behind legally changing her name to “Jennifer Affleck” following the pair’s July nuptials. When talking to Vogue for their December cover story, the multi-hyphenate said the decision was about “romance” more than “power.”

“People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez. But my legal name will be Mrs. Affleck because we’re joined together,” she shared in the interview. “We’re husband and wife. I’m proud of that. I don’t think that’s a problem.”

When asked about the possibility of Affleck changing his last name to Lopez, she replied, “It's not traditional. It doesn't have any romance to it. It feels like it's a power move.” “I’m very much in control of my own life and destiny and feel empowered as a woman and as a person. I can understand that people have their feelings about it, and that’s okay, too,” she said. “But if you want to know how I feel about it, I just feel like it’s romantic. It still carries tradition and romance to me, and maybe I’m just that kind of girl.”