Jennifer Lopez Shared the Sweet Phrase Ben Affleck Engraved on Her Engagement Ring

How's that for words of affirmation?

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on November 29, 2022 @ 10:44AM
Jennifer Lopez is giving fans some insight into her and Ben Affleck's relationship the second time around, and it would appear the couple appreciates words of affirmation. In a new interview with Apple Music One's Zane Lowe, Lopez revealed the sweet message engraved on her (second) engagement ring from Affleck, which serves as a constant reminder that they're in it for the long haul: "Not. Going. Anywhere."

The phrase was born after the now-husband-and-wife duo rekindled their romance. Lopez told Lowe that Affleck started using the three words, now etched into her ring, to let her know he was serious this time. "That's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again," she said. "Like, 'Don't worry, I'm not going anywhere.'"

The couple tied the knot over the summer in two separate ceremonies: A chapel wedding in Las Vegas followed by a more formal event attended by friends and family at Affleck's Savannah, Georgia estate. They initially got engaged back in 2002 after meeting on the set of their infamous movie Gigli, but later split in 2004. Lopez shared that their love is even stronger and better now later in life. "Now, we know and there's no questions," she said. "It's me and you, all the way, 'til the end."

Last week, Lopez announced that she will be releasing a follow-up album to her 2002 record, This Is Me...Then, titled This Is Me...Now. Since the original piece of work was heavily influenced by her early aughts romance with Affleck, she wants to give fans a look into their love now — one of the tracks is even aptly named "Not. Going. Anywhere."

"Twenty years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life. And I was working on an album, and it was all about capturing that moment in time," she told Lowe. "I said, 'Now the most amazing, incredible, unbelievable thing has happened, and the reason we're here is because I want to capture this moment in time 'cause it is even better than the first time.'"

