Jennifer Lopez Treated Restaurant Patrons to Some Karaoke in a Bedazzled Bodycon Dress

Dinner and a free show.

Published on August 14, 2023
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Give Jennifer Lopez a microphone and some sparkles, and the multi-hyphenate is practically guaranteed to deliver a performance. Case in point? A recent video is currently going viral that shows Lopez taking the mic at Taverna Anema e Core (Heart and Soul Tavern) in Capri, Italy, to belt out some karaoke.

In an Instagram post shared by the restaurant, the performer can be seen sitting at a table surrounded by patrons and fans while singing Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" into a mic and holding a tambourine. Lopez wore a twinkling beaded minidress with long sleeves and a high neckline, and she accessorized with silver drop earrings and several statement rings. Her caramel hair was pulled into a claw clip with a couple of face-framing pieces of hair, while her glam included a smoky eye and a bronzy complexion.

At a different point in the video, Lopez can also be heard crooning her 1999 hit "Let's Get Loud" from her album On the 6. "And so She’s Back 🤩 🎙️," the eatery captioned their post.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez.

Backgrid

The video's release comes as Lopez is expected to release new music sometime this year. Last year, Lopez announced that she was working on her ninth studio album, This Is Me… Now, a follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me… Then. In an interview with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Lopez shared that both the 2002 album and her new work were inspired by her love story with husband Ben Affleck.

"I was very inspired at that time when I wrote This Is Me… Then," she explained during an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. "Anybody who knows about that album [knows] it really was about me falling in love at that time with the love of my life, and now, 20 years later, who would've ever thought we would've [gotten back together]?" There is still no release date for the album, though Lopez recently shared the track list in her newsletter, On the JLo.

