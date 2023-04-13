Jennifer Lopez Channeled Amelia Earhart in Her Latest Photo Dump

Call her the Aviatrix.

Published on April 13, 2023 @ 04:22PM
jennifer lopez
Photo:

Instagram/marielhaenn

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to getting into character. She's an actress, after all, having slipped into Selena Quintanilla's shimmering bustiers and going all out to play a stripper with a heart of gold (well, maybe that's taking it a little far) in Hustlers. The latest evidence that she has the range? A photo dump via her stylist Mariel Haenn (who works with Rob Zangardi) that shows Lopez in outfits that are equal parts Aviator, Amelia Earhart, and Jenny From the Block.

In the gallery, Lopez wears a tonal look that includes a flat cap, pleated skirt, and safari-style jacket. She paired that earthy look with sky-high brown boots and a chain-strap bag. In another look, she wears a purple coat and carries a puffy bag.

jennifer lopez

Instagram/marielhaenn

"@JLo #DelolaDiaries Day 2 ……. #RandM @ralphlauren @albertaferretti," Haenn captioned the gallery, all while offering up a few fashion credits for those hoping to channel Lopez's Aviator-inspired looks. And anyone wondering what a Delola Diary is can rest easy — it's Lopez's new brand of beverages.

Lopez recently starred in Coach's new Mother's Day campaign. In a video for the storied American brand, she explains that love is really at the center of Mother's Day and every day.

“Every child that you meet, it’s our nurturing that helps them blossom,” Lopez says in the video, while holding Coach’s Rogue 25 shoulder bag. “But at the end of the day, all we need is love.”

Ahead of the campaign's debut, Lopez spoke about parenting, saying that balancing work, life, being a mom, and (presumably) being Jennifer Lopez isn't easy.

“It’s not the easiest thing, that balance of being a partner, a friend, a parent, be able to know when to comfort them, when to be firm with them, when to set boundaries and that’s really kind of the trick of motherhood,” Lopez told Variety in a statement.

