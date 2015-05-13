Jennifer Lopez Officially Announces Her Las Vegas Residency

Jennifer Lopez is coming to Vegas, baby! The singer-dancer-actress confirmed on last night's American Idol that she will have a Las Vegas residency show at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Lopez, whose first performance will be Jan. 20, 2016, also shared the news on Instagram and announced that tickets will go on sale May 16, 2015.

So excited!!! This is going to be the show I've always dreamed of creating. Tickets on sale Saturday, May 16. #JLoVegas A video posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 12, 2015 at 6:41pm PDT

The concert series will coincide with American Idol's final season, which also kicks off next January. But always the multitasker, Lopez will headline her show while also appearing as a judge.

It sounds like this is going to be the ultimate culmination show for Lopez fans. She told People, "It's going to be everything I think the fans have come to know me for on stage. I'll have dance. I'll have Latin. I'll have pop. I'll have hip-hop. I'll have all of it. It will be a high-energy amazing show that anybody could go see—my fans and everyone else."

The "Booty" singer is the latest diva to sign on for residency shows in Sin City. Britney Spears started her show in December of 2013 and extended through to at least 2017, and Mariah Carey just began her 18-date residency at Caesars Palace. That's pretty good company to be keeping!

Snag your tickets May 16 at jlovegas.com.

