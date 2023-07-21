Jennifer Lopez Literally Elevated Her Latest All-White Look With Towering See-Through Platform Heels

Someone play "6 Inch" by Beyoncé.

By
Averi Baudler
Averi Baudler
Published on July 21, 2023 @ 10:41AM
Jennifer Lopez all white outfit see through heels
If one thing’s for certain about Jennifer Lopez’s style, it’s that the multi-hyphenate is going to wear a platform heel. Whether strutting her stuff on stage or heading out for a leisurely Los Angeles stroll, the A-lister is always relying on towering footwear to (quite literally) elevate her look — and her latest outfit was no exception.

On Thursday, J.Lo was spotted debuting her newest ankle-breaking pair of heels when heading to a meeting in SoCal (like the booked and busy gal she is). During the outing, the singer styled the totally see-through pair of platform heels with a plunging white long-sleeved blouse and matching high-waisted, wide-leg pants. A taupe-colored Valentino handbag, brown-tinted shades, and stack of gold bracelets accessorized the white and bright look, and Lopez wore her caramel hair pulled up into a messy bun.

Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California workout set

Jennifer’s outing came just a day after she was seen sporting a completely different vibe when heading to a sweat session at the ​​Tracy Anderson Method Studio in L.A. On Wednesday, the singer stepped out in a vibrant matching workout set comprised of a neon green racerback tank top and coordinating green snakeskin leggings. White sneakers, rose-tinted sunglasses, and a bedazzled pink water bottle served as the outfit’s only accessories, and the star finished her look by tying her hair up in a high bun.

Earlier this year, Lopez opened up about what fitness means to her — and why she’s always sure to make time for it in her busy schedule — when talking to Us Weekly

“It’s no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life,” she told the publication back in March. “I think there’s a positive correlation between exercise and mental health. When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we’re naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves.”

