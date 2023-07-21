Celebrity Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez Literally Elevated Her Latest All-White Look With Towering See-Through Platform Heels Someone play "6 Inch" by Beyoncé. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 21, 2023 @ 10:41AM Photo: getty If one thing’s for certain about Jennifer Lopez’s style, it’s that the multi-hyphenate is going to wear a platform heel. Whether strutting her stuff on stage or heading out for a leisurely Los Angeles stroll, the A-lister is always relying on towering footwear to (quite literally) elevate her look — and her latest outfit was no exception. On Thursday, J.Lo was spotted debuting her newest ankle-breaking pair of heels when heading to a meeting in SoCal (like the booked and busy gal she is). During the outing, the singer styled the totally see-through pair of platform heels with a plunging white long-sleeved blouse and matching high-waisted, wide-leg pants. A taupe-colored Valentino handbag, brown-tinted shades, and stack of gold bracelets accessorized the white and bright look, and Lopez wore her caramel hair pulled up into a messy bun. getty Jennifer Lopez Just Paired a Billowy, Summer-Ready Jumpsuit With Ankle-Breaking Platform Heels Jennifer’s outing came just a day after she was seen sporting a completely different vibe when heading to a sweat session at the Tracy Anderson Method Studio in L.A. On Wednesday, the singer stepped out in a vibrant matching workout set comprised of a neon green racerback tank top and coordinating green snakeskin leggings. White sneakers, rose-tinted sunglasses, and a bedazzled pink water bottle served as the outfit’s only accessories, and the star finished her look by tying her hair up in a high bun. Earlier this year, Lopez opened up about what fitness means to her — and why she’s always sure to make time for it in her busy schedule — when talking to Us Weekly. “It’s no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life,” she told the publication back in March. “I think there’s a positive correlation between exercise and mental health. When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we’re naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves.”