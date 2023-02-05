Jennifer Lopez Brought Western Glam to the 2023 Grammys With a Plunging, Rhinestone-Covered Gown

It’s no secret Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about making a statement at the Grammy Awards (need we remind you of her iconic green Versace dress?), and her latest appearance was no exception.

On Sunday night, Lopez took the stage to present the award for Best Pop Vocal Album (an honor that eventually went to Harry Styles) while wearing a show-stopping, rhinestone-covered navy Gucci gown that featured the deepest V-neck plunge and a sheer skirt (complete with a sky-high slit). As if that weren’t enough, the ensemble was also covered in glitzy rhinestone tassels and draped sleeves, and the singer accessorized with a stack of chunky Bulgari necklaces and dramatic silver chandelier earrings.

Silver platform heels, a smattering of rings, and bejeweled wrist cuffs completed J.Lo’s look, and she wore her caramel-colored hair in voluminous waves. The star was also joined by her husband, Ben Affleck, in the Grammys audience, who kept it simple in a black suit.

When posting behind-the-scenes snaps of her look ahead of the ceremony, Lopez was sure to call out the J.Lo Beauty products that contributed to her glowy, bronzed look. “Hi #Grammys 🤍💙 @recordingacademy #ThisIsMeNow @jlobeauty @chrisappleton1 @robzangardi @marielhaenn @maryphillips @tombachik,” she captioned the post.

While Jennifer wasn’t nominated at this year’s ceremony, her upcoming album release may put her in the running for some of next year’s awards. Late last year, the singer announced that the follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me...Then (aptly titled This Is Me...Now) will come out sometime this year and is set to chronicle “the emotional, spiritual and psychological journey that she has taken over the past two decades.”