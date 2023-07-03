Jennifer Lawrence Just Revived the Y2K Exposed Bra Strap

Showing your bra strap is officially in again. Just ask Hollywood's resident cool girl Jennifer Lawrence, who was spotted out for a stroll in New York City over the weekend in outfit that completely revived the stripped-down Y2K trend.



Back in the early '00s everyone from Avril Lavigne to Gwen Stefani exposed their bra underneath an itty-bitty, semi-sheer tank top, and, now J.Law is bringing back the sultry style move, going above and beyond with a bra in a bright, bold color.

Getty

On Saturday, the actress stepped out in a blue button-down that effortlessly slung off her shoulders, and revealed a cropped black tank underneath with cherry red bra straps jutting out from each side. On bottom, she kept the Y2K vibes going with baggy sage green cargo pants, a black leather belt, and Adidas Samba sneakers. She accessorized with a black face mask to protect against the city's poor air quality, and wore her long blonde hair looped through a beige baseball cap.



Surprisingly, this wasn't the only casual 'fit J.Law debuted this weekend. After a slew of fancy red carpet looks (a dreamy ivory one-shoulder gown, a spine-revealing LBD), Lawrence seemingly relished in the comfort of her sweatpants and Ugg boots while exiting the Greenwich Hotel in what appeared to be her pajamas.

Getty

She teamed her gray sweats with an oversized white T-shirt and carried a chic cognac-colored tote and draped a leather jacket over her arm. As for glam (or lack thereof), Jen had on little-to-no makeup and her hair was loosely pulled back into a bun.