Jennifer Lawrence Wore the 1 Thing That’ll Take Any Outfit From Basic to Elevated

In most areas of life, I’m a try-hard. I overthink, overcommit, and — often — overdress. But this summer, Jennifer Lawrence taught me an important lesson when it comes to fashion: Caring less can kind of be chic. The actress’ style is relaxed and effortless but always fashion-forward thanks to one elevated item. Her fashion picks are a much-needed reminder that you can have a fantastic outfit without that much work — all you need is one good piece. And this week, the piece in question is a pair of pants I’m immediately incorporating into my fall uniform.

When out in New York City, the actress was spotted wearing a basic black tee and an open blue button-down. On their own, these two pieces wouldn’t rock any boats, but when paired with Co’s wide-leg, pleated trousers, it transformed the typical wardrobe basics into an elevated outfit. I immediately set out to find similar styles of that easy-but-still-chic trouser, and found 10 top-notch lookalikes you can grab right now:

Madewell’s Harlow wide-leg pants are the pair I’m personally adding to my cart, which are available in a Lawrence-esque navy blue as well as eight other fall-ready shades. Made out of a lyocell and linen blend, they’re lightweight and breathable, and feature a high waist and pleats shoppers call “very flattering.” And despite the oversized silhouette, customers say that the pants don’t overwhelm their figure. “The fit is actually quite shapely through the waist and hips, and the fabric is drapey enough that the pants don't look or feel huge,” wrote one person who called the style “quite lovely and graceful.” Plus, shoppers say they’re “incredibly versatile.” “[You] can go from casual to professional and even sporty depending on what you pair them with,” explained one shopper.

Madewell

At Amazon, you can grab Dokotoo’s high-waisted cargo trousers for just $31 thanks to a coupon on the product page. I love this pick because it has all of the elements of Lawrence’s trousers, from the wide leg to the pleats, but also has some added flair thanks to the large cargo pockets, aka one of this year’s biggest style trends. “I swear they will look great on everyone,” wrote one shopper, while others explained thanks to the weight of the material, they “hang well,” drape elegantly, and are “super flattering.” And many customers raved about the look, with one person even saying that they “received many compliments the first time [they] wore them.”

Amazon

Nordstrom’s Open Edit trousers are another shopper-favorite. These are a great option if you want that lightweight comfort as the style is made from a linen blend and features a stretchy elastic waistband. “There is nothing I did not like about these linen blend pants,” wrote one shopper who loved everything from the breathable material they could wear in summer to the “great” fit. “These are comfy, flattering, and cute,” said another customer.

Nordstrom

Lawrence showed how wide-leg trousers have the ability to elevate just about anything, so ahead of fall, I’m grabbing the style that’s simple, stylish, and seriously versatile. Shop more pants inspired by the star’s ‘fit below.

Tronjori High-Waist Palazzo Pants

Amazon

Reformation Lowe Super Wide Leg Pleated Pants

Reformation

Uniqlo Wide-Fit Pleated Pants

Uniqlo

Everlane the Way-High Drape Pant

Everlane

Gap Linen-Cotton Pleated Pants