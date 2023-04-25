Jennifer Lawrence's Version of an LBD Included Power Shoulders and a Peplum Skirt

Whether she's dominating the entire sci-fi teen genre with The Hunger Games or thriving in her raunchy comedy era with Sony's new movie, No Hard Feelings, it's no secret that Jennifer Lawrence has got range. But she doesn't just have a wide breadth of acting knowledge, she also effortlessly masters everything she wears — from dressing like your grandma (not once but twice) and passing as the Olsen twins’ long-lost triplet to baring it all in a plunging black blazer. J. Law is continuing her fashionable streak in yet another simple yet powerful look on the red carpet.

On Monday, the actress attended the opening night of CinemaCon 2023 and raised the style bar in a Versace minidress. The LBD from the Italian fashion house’s autumn/winter 2023 show featured a peplum skirt and padded power shoulders. For the finishing touches, Lawrence accessorized with sheer black tights, a crystal choker, and powder pink bow-adorned pumps.

Her long blonde hair was styled in tousled waves with a middle part, while her makeup included a smoky eye, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips.

This wasn't the only LBD moment Lawrence had this week. On Friday, she channeled her inner New Yorker with an all-black OOTD. Spotted in the streets of New York City, the actress sported an ankle-length black maxidress complete with a deep V-neckline and a front slit. She layered the black frock under a matching black trench coat from The Row and a pair of black pointy-toed heels, also from the brand. A simple chain necklace and a black leather clutch rounded out her look.