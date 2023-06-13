Jennifer Lawrence's Slouchy Asymmetrical Set Is the Coziest Groutfit Ever

It's been a whirlwind few days for Jennifer Lawrence. With her new film, No Hard Feelings, set to hit theaters this Friday, June 17, she's been wearing outfit after outfit as she promotes the flick all over the world. She's currently in London, probably giving a welcome distraction to all the royal trombone players passing out because of the heat wave (the royal family is sure to thank her for her service soon) via a cozy, comfy matching set from The Row, which came together as one of the most polished and breezy celebrity groutfits, ever.

Lawrence paired a flowing grey asymmetrical top with coordinating wide-leg pants for a combo that would work for an airport paparazzi walk, a first class flight, an audience with Oprah Winfrey, lunch at Nobu with Kris Jenner, and just about everything between, including taking a moment to sign autographs for fans, which is what Lawrence did. She added a tiny black clutch to her outfit for essentials, and a pair of oval glasses gave the sleek outfit a perfect finishing touch. For glam, Lawrence had her hair down straight and added a glossy, berry-colored lip color to her minimal beauty look.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The grey look comes after Lawrence arrived at the red carpet premiere of No Hard Feelings yesterday wearing a sheer, goth-adjacent black Dior gown. She added leather gloves to the look (though that was also how it was shown at the brand's runway presentation) and lined the skirt so that it wasn't completely see-through (which was not how it was shown at the brand's runway presentation).



Yesterday, she spoke to Good Morning America through a pre-filmed interview, where she said the film's script managed to get her out of her break and back on set.

“I definitely wasn’t ready to work, I wasn’t planning on working for a long time,” she told host George Stephanopoulos. “I had just had a baby and I definitely wasn't planning on working for a long time. But I read the script and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read.”

