Jennifer Lawrence's Slouchy Asymmetrical Set Is the Coziest Groutfit Ever

A masterclass in looking good and feeling great.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023 @ 11:55AM
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo:

MEGA/GC Images

It's been a whirlwind few days for Jennifer Lawrence. With her new film, No Hard Feelings, set to hit theaters this Friday, June 17, she's been wearing outfit after outfit as she promotes the flick all over the world. She's currently in London, probably giving a welcome distraction to all the royal trombone players passing out because of the heat wave (the royal family is sure to thank her for her service soon) via a cozy, comfy matching set from The Row, which came together as one of the most polished and breezy celebrity groutfits, ever.

Lawrence paired a flowing grey asymmetrical top with coordinating wide-leg pants for a combo that would work for an airport paparazzi walk, a first class flight, an audience with Oprah Winfrey, lunch at Nobu with Kris Jenner, and just about everything between, including taking a moment to sign autographs for fans, which is what Lawrence did. She added a tiny black clutch to her outfit for essentials, and a pair of oval glasses gave the sleek outfit a perfect finishing touch. For glam, Lawrence had her hair down straight and added a glossy, berry-colored lip color to her minimal beauty look.

Jennifer Lawrence

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The grey look comes after Lawrence arrived at the red carpet premiere of No Hard Feelings yesterday wearing a sheer, goth-adjacent black Dior gown. She added leather gloves to the look (though that was also how it was shown at the brand's runway presentation) and lined the skirt so that it wasn't completely see-through (which was not how it was shown at the brand's runway presentation). 

Yesterday, she spoke to Good Morning America through a pre-filmed interview, where she said the film's script managed to get her out of her break and back on set.

“I definitely wasn’t ready to work, I wasn’t planning on working for a long time,” she told host George Stephanopoulos. “I had just had a baby and I definitely wasn't planning on working for a long time. But I read the script and it was just too funny. It was the funniest thing I had ever read.”

Related Articles
Jessica Chastain Oscar de la Renta
Jessica Chastain’s Oscar de la Renta Jumpsuit Is Having a Moment
Zoey Deutch 2023 Chanel Tribeca Artists Dinner
Zoey Deutch Just Chanel-ified the Bra Top Trend
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "The Flash"
The Neckline of Jennifer Lopez's Two-Tone Gown Nearly Plunged to Her Belly Button
Katie Holmes Chanel Tribeca
Katie Holmes Spiced Up Everyone's Favorite Leather Jacket and Puddle Pants Outfit Formula
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Viral Look Included the Celebrity-Loved Summer Staple You Can Get on Amazon for $8
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Sheer Goth Gown With Dramatic Opera Gloves
Uzo Aduba Tony Awards
Uzo Aduba Debuted Her Baby Bump in a Creamsicle-Colored Power Suit
Zendaya
Zendaya Just Wore the Perfect Summer Dress Without a Bra
Lupita Nyong'o Tony Awards 2023
Lupita Nyong'o’s Silver Breastplate Almost Distracted from Her Henna Head Design
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Expertly Styled Her Statement Skirt With a Sheer Turtleneck and a Corset Belt
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Paired Her Summer Maxi Dress With Staggeringly High Platform Heels
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Made a Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Honor at the 2023 French Open
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Just Mastered the Baggy Denim Trend in $1,900 Chanel Jeans
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney Revealed the “Super Simple” Outfit Formula That’s Her “Go-To” for Summer
Taylor Swift in Black Mary Janes with Heel
Taylor Swift’s Take on Summer 2023’s Biggest Shoe Trend Is 40% Off for a Limited Time
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Didn't Know Her Flip-Flops Broke the Cannes Red Carpet Fashion Rules