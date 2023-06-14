Jennifer Lawrence's Super-Wide Belt Is Serving 2002

When the T-Mobile Sidekick ruled along with tiny boleros, peplum tops, statement necklaces, and ballet flats, there was one accessory to beat out everything else: a wide belt. And even though we are all currently in the Year of Our Lord 2023, it's clear that Jennifer Lawrence's big belt transcends time, space, and trends. First off, it's Alaïa, a maison that doesn't adhere to anything but its brand DNA and secondly, Lawrence's outfit is so classic and easy that it looks like it could come from just about any era and still look polished and perfect.

At the Madrid photocall for her latest movie, No Hard Feelings, Lawrence arrived wearing a shirtdress from Alaïa cinched with a wide black belt. The button-up mini featured an architectural, sculpted skirt that flared away from her hips and a wide collar. She wore it open, went without a necklace, and finished the look with black heels. In another throwback move, she wore her hair in loose waves and added Rachel Zoe-approved round sunglasses.

During the lead-up to the movie's premiere on June 23, Lawrence spoke to People about the nude scenes for the raunchy rom-com. In the trailer, the leads can be seen skinny-dipping at night.



“I took a deep breath and then I disrobed,” Lawrence said of the process, which can be awkward, something that her co-star confirmed. Andrew Barth Feldman, who stars opposite Lawrence, said it's "definitely a weird and uncomfortable thing to do for any human being on the planet Earth" to get naked and film a movie scene.



“But it was so incredibly safe,” he reassures viewers. “Everyone was so kind, constantly checking in that we were OK.”