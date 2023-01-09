Jennifer Lawrence Says She'd Be "Starstruck" Meeting Jessica Simpson

If her experience with Ariana Grande is any indication, she's not wrong.

Published on January 9, 2023 @ 03:22PM
Jennifer Lawrence Governors Awards
Jennifer Lawrence has proven again that she is of the people, for the people. Not only is she a dedicated Bravo fan and die-hard Kardashian stan, but the celebrities that matter to her are also the same ones that matter to us. In a new interview with W Magazine, the actress not only spoke about her new film Causeway, but about how absolutely starstruck she is by true A-listers, like Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. Sure, it's great to star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchette, and Meryl Streep, but when there's an opportunity to see Newlyweds icon Jessica Simpson or Davidson, that's when things get real for Lawrence.

"I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson. That would knock me over," she said. "The biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson. Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don't Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner. I wasn't cool."

Lawrence did manage to squeeze in a few comments about her film, saying that she dove deep into her character for the role. In Causeway, Lawrence plays a military veteran that is recovering from a traumatic brain injury. She said that to prepare, she "spoke to a lot of ex-service members who suffered from TBIs and physician assistants, physical therapists and occupational therapists to learn how to move and to make sure we were telling the story as accurately as possible."

"The whole process came with a lot of gratitude and humbling," she added. "So much of acting is almost an exploitation of your own empathy."

Causeway, which also stars Brian Tyree Henry, is streaming now on Apple TV+.

