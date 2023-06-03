Jennifer Lawrence Just Made a Case for the Controversial Socks-and-Sandals Trend

We've said it once, and we'll say it again: Wearing socks with sandals is no longer a fashion faux-pas. But don't just take our word for it. Everyone from Bella Hadid to Kristen Stewart has recently sported the once-controversial trend, and now, Hollywood's resident cool-girl, Jennifer Lawrence, is finally taking it for a test drive.



Yesterday, J.Law took the term casual Friday to extreme while going for a solo stroll in New York City, wearing a black T-shirt teamed with matching ankle-length leggings, a black baseball cap, and, of course, a pair of black socks with her black and white striped Adidas slides. She carried her phone in one hand and boxed water in the other while elevating her all-black athleisure with a gold chain necklace and her diamond engagement ring.



Her strawberry-blonde hair was pulled back into a ponytail that was pulled through her baseball cap, and she had on little-to-no makeup, leaving her complexion completely bare.



Getty

This isn't the first time J.Law has turned a taboo fashion pairing into style statement. Just last month, the actress attended the Anatomy of a Fall premiere at Cannes Film Festival, and wore a very relatable shoe underneath her crimson red Christian Dior couture gown. Rather than a teetering pair of heels, Lawrence opted for a plain black flip flops that were visible as she descended down a set of steps on the red carpet.

Comfort is king — at least, according to J.Law.