Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Sheer Goth Gown With Dramatic Opera Gloves

If there's a way to inject a major dose of glam into a very goth dress, Jennifer Lawrence is showing us all how to do it. At the London premiere of her new raunchy comedy, No Hard Feelings, she wore a sheer, embellished Dior gown that could have been snatched straight from the set of Netflix's Wednesday, but she made the all-black look red-carpet ready with the addition of long leather gloves and an ear full of diamonds.

Lawrence's look came straight from the Dior Fall-Winter 2023 ready-to-wear show, though she chose to wear the skirt fully lined instead of showing off a pair of cheeky short shorts like the model did on the runway. She kept the bandeau bra underneath the sheer overlay, but swapped out the boots for a pair of more delicate pointy-toed heels. She also added a slim belt to the look and accessorized with an array of sparkling diamond earrings and an Ana Khouri Diamond Phillipa Ear Cuff, which climbed up her earlobe and caught the light of the flashbulbs. She completed the look with a smoky eye, slicked-back hair, and a glossy lip.

John Phillips/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

While speaking about her new film, Lawrence spoke candidly about her experience with bullying — not just being the victim of a bully, but also being one herself, albeit "accidentally."



“This one girl named Meredith handed me a stack of invitations to her birthday party, but I was not invited,” she recalled to E! News. “She asked me to hand them out. Isn't that so mean?” She went on to say that she took the invites and "threw them in the trash."

Lawrence later confessed that she'd been an “accidental bully” as well, saying that she once “pantsed this kid named Tyler.”

“We were pantsing people at a football game, and I accidentally grabbed his underwear,” she explained. “He got really embarrassed and I feel really bad. I'm sorry.”

