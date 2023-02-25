Jennifer Lawrence Reworked the Classic Party Outfit with a Plunging Blazer and No Bra

Far from predictable.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on February 25, 2023 @ 11:56AM
Jennifer Lawrence

In a sea of sheer dresses, cutout gowns, and high-slit skirts during W Magazine's Annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles last night, Jennifer Lawrence stood out with a refreshing take on the party outfit that was sexy, but far from stereotypical.

For the festive occasion, J.Law went braless in a plunging black blazer that extended down to the top of her midriff and featured ruching around the bodice. She paired the open-front jacket with a matching black leather midi skirt that mimicked the draping of her top, as well as a pair of round-toe pumps with a gold sculptural heel. Finishing off her outfit was a black shoulder bag with a gold chain strap, her diamond engagement ring, and a milky manicure. 

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence's blonde hair was worn down in loose waves that fell past her shoulders, and she coupled her winged eyeliner with bronzy skin and nude lips.

Last month, J.Law was featured in W Magazine's Best Performances issue for her most recent film Causeway. During the interview, she spoke about how she dove deep into her character for the role of Lynsey, who is a military veteran recovering from a traumatic brain injury. To prepare, she revealed she "spoke to a lot of ex-service members who suffered from TBIs and physician assistants, physical therapists and occupational therapists to learn how to move and to make sure we were telling the story as accurately as possible."

"The whole process came with a lot of gratitude and humbling," she added. "So much of acting is almost an exploitation of your own empathy."

