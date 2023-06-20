Jennifer Lawrence Paired a Sheer Tulle Jumpsuit With a Plunging, Structured Blazer

Days after shutting down the red carpet with a seriously sheer top and super-short blazer dress, Jennifer Lawrence is making a statement again in another sheer ensemble that is much more fitting for everyday wear than her typical red carpet-ready aesthetic.

On Monday, Lawrence stepped out in SoHo in a baby pink see-through jumpsuit by Giorgio Armani Privé complete with shimmering tulle and a sheer plunging bodice. For added coverage during her daytime outing, the actress layered the look with a structured blazer fastened together using one pearl button (also from the fashion house). Keeping with the polished take on the Hollywood-beloved trend, she added a pair of black sunglasses by Oliver Peoples, diamond drop earrings, Christian Louboutin black slide sandals, and a matching handbag.

Gotham/GC Images

Beauty-wise, the actress wore her blonde hair blown out with a middle part, and she swiped on a matte pink lip with rosy cheeks.

Lawrence has been pulled out all the stops (and many elevated looks) while promoting her upcoming rom-com No Hard Feelings. In a new interview with Interview magazine, the actress opened up about resuming her career after giving birth to her first child, Cy. While in conversation with Cameron Diaz for the outlet's latest cover, the actress got real about motherhood and the future of her Hollywood career.

"I think about dipping out a lot when I’m working," she told the publication. "I’m like, 'I’m not going to be doing this forever. I’m tired. This is hard.' Then you take a few months off, you read something terrific, and you’re like, 'Oh my god, I have to make this.' So I don’t know if I can answer that question."

Paolo Blocco/FilmMagic

She added, "Of course, I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends. But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them. The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness. I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes."

