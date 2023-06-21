Celebrity Jennifer Lawrence Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Ivory One-Shoulder Gown With a Very High Slit And her hair was styled in an extreme side-part. By Julia Meehan Julia Meehan Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 @ 10:01AM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Dipasupil/Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence is busy promoting her new rom-com No Hard Feelings (which premieres in theaters June 23) and in the process, she's churning out a parade of very good looks. Case in point? On Tuesday, the actress arrived on the yellow carpet of her upcoming movie in New York City in a stunning ivory one-shoulder Dior gown complete with a high slit and cinched with a tiny belt. Ushering in Grecian goddess energy, she wore a gold bangle adorned with a diamond, two pairs of chunky gold hoops by Tabayer, strappy gold sandals, and a matching massive clutch bag (both designed by Manolo Blahnik). Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Everyone From Jennifer Lawrence to Meghan Markle Keeps Wearing This Timeless Accessory As for her glam, Jen opted for an extreme side part with soft beach waves, and she swiped on a dramatic smoky eye, rosy cheeks, and glossy peach lips. Later, she attended the afterparty, where she kept things just as elegant with a head-to-toe bridal moment that included a sleeveless tulle midi dress by Proenza Schouler paired with strappy gold sandals and a matching clutch bag. Jennifer Lawrence. Backgrid For Interview magazine’s latest cover story, the actress opened up about motherhood — she welcomed her first child, a boy named Cy, with her husband Cooke Maroney back in Feb. 2022. In the new interview, she spoke with Cameron Diaz and opened up about the pressures of raising a child in the public eye. Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures) “I do my best,” she told the publication. “I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, ‘How the fuck am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?’ Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him. So it’s actually done the opposite, where I’ve gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed because I don’t have a choice. You just have to accept it, and take a deep breath and walk. I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”