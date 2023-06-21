Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Ivory One-Shoulder Gown With a Very High Slit

And her hair was styled in an extreme side-part.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 @ 10:01AM
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings NYC
Photo:

Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is busy promoting her new rom-com No Hard Feelings (which premieres in theaters June 23) and in the process, she's churning out a parade of very good looks.

Case in point? On Tuesday, the actress arrived on the yellow carpet of her upcoming movie in New York City in a stunning ivory one-shoulder Dior gown complete with a high slit and cinched with a tiny belt. Ushering in Grecian goddess energy, she wore a gold bangle adorned with a diamond, two pairs of chunky gold hoops by Tabayer, strappy gold sandals, and a matching massive clutch bag (both designed by Manolo Blahnik). 

Jennifer Lawrence NYC No Hard Feelings Premiere

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

As for her glam, Jen opted for an extreme side part with soft beach waves, and she swiped on a dramatic smoky eye, rosy cheeks, and glossy peach lips.

Later, she attended the afterparty, where she kept things just as elegant with a head-to-toe bridal moment that included a sleeveless tulle midi dress by Proenza Schouler paired with strappy gold sandals and a matching clutch bag.

Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence.

Backgrid

For Interview magazine’s latest cover story, the actress opened up about motherhood — she welcomed her first child, a boy named Cy, with her husband Cooke Maroney back in Feb. 2022. In the new interview, she spoke with Cameron Diaz and opened up about the pressures of raising a child in the public eye.

Jennifer Lawrence Berlin Premiere No Hard Feelings

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

“I do my best,” she told the publication. “I was so nervous when I was pregnant. I was getting paparazzi’d, and I was just like, ‘How the fuck am I not going to lose it on these guys when they’re taking a picture of my baby?’ Then once he was here, I realized that my energy is more important to him than anything else. So if he feels that I’m anxious before I leave the house, or I’m angry when we’re outside, that’s going to impact him. So it’s actually done the opposite, where I’ve gotten a little bit more zen and a little bit more relaxed with getting photographed because I don’t have a choice. You just have to accept it, and take a deep breath and walk. I don’t want him to inherit the anxiety and anger that I have.”

