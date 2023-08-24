Jennifer Lawrence Broke One of Fashion's Oldest Rules With Her Stealth Wealth OOTD

This is the summer of stealth wealth, workwear as everyday clothes, and donning confusing color combinations (Just ask Angelina Jolie). Another celebrity whose fashion sense embodies all three of the aforementioned trends? Jennifer Lawrence. Over the last couple of months, the star has been photographed stepping out in New York City in an array of OOTDs that make us believe in the power of street style like it's an early 2000s Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, Lawrence was spotted out again in New York City wearing another very good look that broke an old-school fashion rule. The actress wore baggy navy trousers paired with a light blue button-up, but it was the black tank top layered underneath that would have the Fashion Police cast of yore gasping. Traditionally, we've been taught to never mix blue and black, but Lawrence has us convinced to throw caution to the wind and embrace the unexpected color combo.

Doubling down on the controversial choice, Lawrence paired the 'fit with chic black slingback kitten heels and matching square sunglasses. She added a pavé chocker and a hunter-green Loewe Puzzle Tote bag, and she wore her blonde hair down with a slight side part.

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were spotted matching in a more classic color combo: black and white. J.Law kept with her stealth wealth street style M.O. in a cream-colored vest and black trousers while Maroney opted for a plain white tee and black slacks of his own. The coordinating couple outfits weren't even the sweetest part about the outing — Lawrence and Maroney gave a rare show of some PDA that involved Jennifer holding onto her husband's arm throughout the stroll.