Jennifer Lawrence Had a NSFW Response When Asked If She Understood Her Movie 'Mother!'

As one of the most relatable actresses in Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence is always going to keep it real — even if it means admitting that (much like the rest of us) she had no idea what was going on in her 2017 movie Mother!

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Oscar winner fessed up to the fact when sitting down with host Andy Cohen for an eventful game of “Plead the Fifth.” When asked by Cohen to rank her understanding of the horror-thriller on a “scale of 1, to totally confused,” Lawrence decided that she was going to be “honest.”

“​​I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had CliffsNotes,” she said, referencing her year-long relationship with the film’s director, Darren Aronofsky, which ended in Nov. 2017.

“So … 5? Or a 4,” she added before joking, “but if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do!”

“Fuck the director?” Cohen then quipped, to which Lawrence enthusiastically replied, “Yeah!”

getty images

Elsewhere in the segment, J.Law also had the opportunity to finally address rumors that Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” music video was meant to throw shade at a “secret fling” that she’d had with the singer’s ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, during their marriage.

“Not true,” Lawrence interjected when Andy asked about the claims. “I would love to [respond], it’s not true. Total rumor. We all know we only kissed one time, and it was years after they broke up so I just assumed that [the music video] was a coincidence.”