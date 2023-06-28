Jennifer Lawrence Had a NSFW Response When Asked If She Understood Her Movie 'Mother!'

Despite "sleeping with the director," J.Law still couldn't figure it out.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 28, 2023 @ 02:25PM
Jennifer Lawrence attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards
Photo:

getty images

As one of the most relatable actresses in Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence is always going to keep it real — even if it means admitting that (much like the rest of us) she had no idea what was going on in her 2017 movie Mother!

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Oscar winner fessed up to the fact when sitting down with host Andy Cohen for an eventful game of “Plead the Fifth.” When asked by Cohen to rank her understanding of the horror-thriller on a “scale of 1, to totally confused,” Lawrence decided that she was going to be “honest.”

“​​I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had CliffsNotes,” she said, referencing her year-long relationship with the film’s director, Darren Aronofsky, which ended in Nov. 2017. 

“So … 5? Or a 4,” she added before joking, “but if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do!”

“Fuck the director?” Cohen then quipped, to which Lawrence enthusiastically replied, “Yeah!”

Liam Hemsworth (L) and Jennifer Lawrence arrive at "The Hunger Games" Los Angeles premiere

getty images

Elsewhere in the segment, J.Law also had the opportunity to finally address rumors that Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” music video was meant to throw shade at a “secret fling” that she’d had with the singer’s ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, during their marriage.

“Not true,” Lawrence interjected when Andy asked about the claims. “I would love to [respond], it’s not true. Total rumor. We all know we only kissed one time, and it was years after they broke up so I just assumed that [the music video] was a coincidence.”

