Jennifer Lawrence Matching With Her Husband During an NYC Day Date Will Make You Believe In Love

Because what's better than two gorgeous people wearing coordinating outfits?

Published on August 23, 2023 @ 10:15AM
ICYMI, Jennifer Lawrence is going through a bit of a Jennifer Law-Renaissance at the moment. From her flawless makeup application to the incredible looks she’s been sporting (both on the red carpet and off), many of us can’t stop being inspired by all things J.Law this summer — and now, she’s giving us cause to revamp our love lives, too.

On Tuesday, the actress and mother-of-one was spotted out on a New York City day date arm-in-arm with her husband, art gallery director Cooke Maroney. While any PDA-packed outing from the pair would certainly be aww-worthy on its own, it was the couple’s adorably coordinated outfits that really caught our attention. Both opting to don black-and-white ensembles during the stroll, Jennifer wore a white button-up vest paired with low-rise black trousers and black sandals while Cooke sported a plain white T-shirt, dark tailored bottoms, and black-and-white sneakers.

Both Lawrence and Marooney kept their accessories to a minimum for the occasion with square-shaped black sunglasses (J.Law also added a brown bag and silver jewelry), and the actress rounded out her look by wearing her blonde hair down in soft waves with a deep side part. 

The notoriously private couple was first linked together in June 2018 after meeting through a mutual friend. The pair started dating shortly after before eventually getting married in Oct. 2019 and welcoming their first child together, a son named Cy, in Feb. 2022. 

Although Lawrence has also decided to keep her experience with motherhood largely private since giving birth, she did make some rare comments about her son when speaking with Cameron Diaz for Interview Magazine earlier this year. 

“I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends. But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them,” she told Diaz in June. “The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness. I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes.”

