Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Summer Pants Trend We Never Thought We’d See Again

Middle school me is shaking.

By
Eva Thomas
Eva Thomas is a senior commerce writer at InStyle
Published on June 8, 2023

Jennifer Lawrence Capris
Some trends from the bygone decades should stay, well, buried, but sometimes, their comeback is simply inevitable. Maybe there’s a practical element that brings about its return, or maybe there’s an “unexpected” style feature that causes some buzzy controversy. However, not every trend’s return has rhyme or reason — which is the case with the polarizing pants trend Jennifer Lawrence just wore. 

Lawrence is no stranger to a low-key, easygoing, not to mention über comfy mom look, and the latest outfit she wore has that — plus a little bit of spice and controversy — written all over it. The actress slipped into a blue, pinstripe poplin shirt that was about a classic and “quiet luxury” as it gets. It’s simple, but with an elevated touch that’ll never go out of style, and that’s at the heart of the luxe trend that’s blowing up for summer 2023. 

The most polarizing piece in her look, however, was those black capris from The Row — yes, you read that correctly, capris. The pants silhouette, which I used to wear all the time when I was in middle school, is known for its cropped hemline that usually stops mid-calf. Though we’ve seen shorter versions of pants (ahem, like Bermudas that’re a supermodel favorite and obviously the bold cut-offs that have the most risqué of all), it’s been a minute since we’ve seen capris, Bermudas’ controversial cousin. And whether or not you like them, they seem to be in the midst of a comeback right now.

Nordstrom Dkny Pull-On Drawstring Crop Linen Pants

Shop now: $55–$79; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Nydj Bike Capri Jeans

Shop now: $79; nordstrom.com

While the silhouette is certain to spark some opinions, it’s an undeniably smart one thanks to its mid-length that’s not quite as long as regular pants but not as short as, well, shorts. This allows for your ankles to breathe without leaving you feeling too exposed; when designed in a roomy silhouette like Lawrence’s, capris are basically like a wearable A/C. Plus, the cropped hemline is ideal for showing off your shoes, and in my opinion, the best shoe styles are summer shoes. 

I used to love capris, then I became a skeptic — but after this particular Lawrence sighting, I once again have a soft spot for them. The actress went with a flowy black pair, but if you want to fully commit to the trend, consider denim capris, like this style from NYDJ, an Oprah-worn brand. I used to wear styles like this all the time in my younger years, and TBH, I’m considering giving them another try. If denim is too much for you (I get it), maybe try this flared option that’s a bit more refined and elegant. If they’re too long for you, you can easily roll up the hemline to really get that capris effect. 

Wearing pants in the summer is already enough of a challenge, so I say, give this controversial (but comfy) trend a try, because they might be the exact bottoms your wardrobe is missing. Shop some Lawrence-inspired capri pants, below.

Alo Alosoft High-Waist Iconic 90's Capris

Shop now: $88; aloyoga.com

Nordstrom Liverpool Los Angeles Stella Crop Kick Flare Trousers

Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

Amazon Rekucci Women's Ease into Comfort Capri with Button Detail

Shop now: $37 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Nordstrom Liverpool Los Angeles Kelsey Slit Hem Crop Ponte Trousers

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Vince Camuto Straight Leg Pull-On Pants

Shop now: $119; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Silver Jeans Co. Suki Capri Jeans

Shop now: $55 (Originally $78); nordstrom.com

Amazon Gloria Vanderbilt Women's Amanda Capri Jean

Shop now: $25 (Originally $52); amazon.com

