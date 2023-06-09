Jennifer Lawrence Didn't Know Her Flip-Flops Broke the Cannes Red Carpet Fashion Rules

“I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy."

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 9, 2023 @ 01:57PM
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

A few years ago, actresses started addressing a seemingly unspoken rule on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet: heels only. No flats and definitely no flip-flops. Well, Jennifer Lawrence broke that mandate (though several sources say it's not an actual thing) when she wore black flip-flops to the festival this year thanks to the fact that the shoes that she was supposed to wear with her bright red Dior haute couture gown didn't fit. In a new interview, she said that it came down to practicality and not politics when she arrived in sandals — ironically, it was to the premiere of Justine Triet's movie Anatomy of a Fall. Lawrence, ahem, didn't want it to be a biopic, it seems.

“I would really like to straighten this out. I was not making a political statement,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I had no idea until it came out that there was a whole controversy with people wearing flats or walking down the red carpet barefoot, I had no clue. My shoes were a size too big.”

Jennifer Lawrence

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

She went on to say that she was grateful for the shoe choice, because she had to walk the carpet several times, which involved ascending and descending stairs over and over. 

“So, we had to take an Excellent Cadaver [the production team] picture, and I knew I would eat shit if I went down in the shoes that were a size too big. I put on the flip-flops, and then everybody's like, 'What a statement! Wow!'" she added before clarifying that she's not opposed to having her wardrobe choices stand for something. This just wasn't that moment. "I'm all for making a statement. I just would want it to be on purpose."

In 2015, a number of women attending the premiere of Carol were denied entry because they were wearing flat shoes. After that, Julia Roberts walked the red carpet without shoes (yes, we mean barefoot) in 2016, and then Kristen Stewart and Susan Sarandon opted for flats for the event. Stewart also commented on the shoe requirements the year she was seen taking off her Christian Louboutins on the carpet.

“There’s definitely a distinct dress code, right?” she asked The Hollywood Reporter. “People get really upset at you if you don’t wear heels, or whatever. But you can’t ask people that anymore. It’s kind of a given. Like, if you’re not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.”

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her One-Shoulder Minidress With the Shoe Her Sister Kim Kardashian Made Famous
Vanessa Hudgens Tribeca Festival
Vanessa Hudgens Wore a Midriff and Back-Baring Cutout Dress With Space Buns
Zendaya
Zendaya Wore a See-Through Fishnet Top Underneath Her Sparkly Pantsuit on the Red Carpet
Jennifer Lawrence Capris
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Summer Pants Trend We Never Thought We’d See Again
Megan Fox Sports Illustrated
Megan Fox Wore a Plunging Sheer Catsuit to a Machine Gun Kelly Concert in Berlin
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner's White Latex Romper Is So Tight, It Looks Like It's Painted On Her Body
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Ultra-Simple Basic That’s Taking Over Hollywood
Lila Moss Slip Dress
Lila Moss Channelled Her Mom in a Kate Moss-Approved Slip Dress
Rita Ora and Husband Sydney Film Festival
Rita Ora’s Plaid Tweed Skirt Set Included Sky-High Mary Janes
Eva Longoria Miami Screening Flamin Hot
Eva Longoria’s Tangerine Two-Piece Set Is an Instant Mood-Lifter
Kylie Jenner Met Gala
Kylie Jenner Summoned Summer in a Teeny-Tiny Bandeau Bra
Hailey Bieber Rhode Skin
Hailey Bieber’s Self-Care Routine Includes a Swimsuit and the Sun
Angelina Jolie x Chloe
Angelina Jolie Teamed Up With Chloé for Her First Atelier Jolie Collaboration
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore a Very Kim Possible Outfit
Sydney Sweeney Cannes Film
Sydney Sweeney Made a Strong Case for Turtlenecks in the Summer
Priyanka Chopra at Beyonce's World Tour
Priyanka Chopra Wore a Midriff-Baring Two-Piece Set With the Highest Slit to a Beyoncé Concert