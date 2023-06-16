Jennifer Lawrence Paired Her Super-Short Blazer Dress With a Seriously Sheer Top

Another red carpet win for J.Law.

By
Julia Meehan
Julia Meehan is a writer reporting on all things fashion and entertainment.
Published on June 16, 2023 @ 09:55AM
Jennifer Lawrence Berlin Premiere No Hard Feelings
Photo:

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Jennifer Lawrence is currently on a fashion tour de force while promoting her new film No Hard Feelings. We're talking asymmetrical groutfits, naked dresses like you've never seen before, and a sheer Dior dress with the most dramatic opera gloves. And just when we thought her parade of very good looks was starting to slow down, The Hunger Games star had us in a chokehold once again.

On Thursday, J.Law arrived on the red carpet at the Berlin premiere of her upcoming movie in another jaw-dropping outfit that consisted of a black blazer dress with power shoulders and a super-short hemline from Givenchy’s fall-winter 2023 collection. Adding a bit of sultry flair to the workwear staple, the actress wore a seriously sheer mock neck top underneath. She accessorized with a pair of slingback pointed-toe heels, an anklet, and a stack of diamond drop earrings that climbed up her ears.

As for glam, Jen wore her blonde hair in a half-up, half-down style with a middle part and tousled waves, and she swiped on a glossy pink lip with a smoky eye and feathered lashes.

Jennifer Lawrence Berlin No Hard Feelings Premiere

Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

The night before, Lawrence took things in a completely different direction with a new take on the naked dress at the Madrid premiere of her film. Her avant-garde pick from Jonathan Anderson for Loewe included a bustier-style sweetheart neckline that magically levitated from her torso, as well as a completely open back. J.Law finished off her look with emerald earrings and black open-toe mules.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the premiere of No Hard Feelings in Madrid

Pablo Cuadra/Getty Images
