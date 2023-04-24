Jennifer Lawrence Mastered Olsen Twin Dressing in a Black Maxidress and Matching Trench Coat

Because what's better than black on black ... on black?

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 24, 2023 @ 02:51PM
Jennifer Lawrence Mastered Olsen Twin Dressing in a Black Maxi Dress and Matching Trench
Photo:

TheImageDirect.com

In a season full of see-through dresses, micro-miniskirts, and all-neon everything, Jennifer Lawrence just made a case for the tried-and-true pairing of black-on-black during a weekend outing in New York City — and we’re convinced that she could’ve passed as the Olsen twins’ long-lost triplet.

On Friday, the actress was spotted channeling her inner New Yorker while out and about in an ankle-length black maxi dress complete with a plunging V-neckline and breezy front slit. Fending off any chilly spring air, Lawrence layered the dress under a matching black trench coat from The Row and paired the look with black close-toed heeled sandals, also from the brand. A simple chain necklace and a black leather clutch served as the low-key outfit’s only accessories, and JLaw finished the look by wearing her caramel-colored hair down in beachy waves with a middle part.

While Lawrence’s outing (and all-black ensemble) may have served as her unofficial audition to join the Olsen family, it came just days before an official poster was released for her upcoming project, No Hard Feelings, in which she plays the complete opposite of a muted New Yorker.

"no hard feelings" movie poster instagram

Instagram/No hard feelings movie

Centered around “a woman who answers two helicopter parents’ Craigslist ad to sleep with their sheltered 19-year-old son [Percy] before he goes to college,” according to Variety, the comedy stars Lawrence’s Maddie alongside Andrew Barth Feldman’s Percy in what promises to be the actress’s most chaotic role to date. 

The film, which also stars Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti as Percy’s parents along with Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Scott MacArthur, is set to hit theaters on June 23.

Related Articles
Zoe SaldaÃ±a Disneyland Paris Premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Zoe Saldaña's Sheer Checkered Dress Had the Lowest Plunging Neckline
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber Revived the Naked Dress With a Lacy, See-Through Slip and Matching Thong
victoria and david beckham
Victoria and David Beckham Unexpectedly Twinned in Canadian Tuxedos for Date Night
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow's Latest Red Carpet Look Puts a New Twist on Naked Dressing
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline’s Latest Red Carpet Dress Took Plunging Necklines to the Extreme
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore All-Leather, All-Black Everything
Elizabeth Olsen Yellow Dress
Elizabeth Olsen Just Wore a Yellow Dress and Taylor Swift’s Sunglasses
Dakota Johnson & Melanie Griffith
Dakota Johnson Wore a Plunging Two-Piece Suit For a Mommy-and-Me Outing With Melanie Griffith
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Paired a Utilitarian Fendi Jumpsuit With a Matching Pleated Skirt on ‘The Tonight Show’
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk Paired Her Midriff-Flossing Black Leather Bikini With Lace-Up Platform Boots
Katie Holmes attends the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Katie Holmes Doesn't Regret Her 2022 Dress-Over-Jeans Outfit
khloe kardashian good american event
Khloé Kardashian’s Denim and Diamonds Dressed Her Sexy LBD Up and Down
hailey bieber white tank top thong ig
Hailey Bieber Paired a Cropped White Tank Top With Nothing But the Tiniest Matching Thong
Katy Perry Cheetah Dress Instagram
Katy Perry Took a Walk on the Wild Side in Her Cheetah-Print Column Dress
Jennifer lopez 'the mother' press day
Jennifer Lopez Looks Like the Epitome of Spring in a Sheer Cobalt Blue Gown and Matching Suede Boots
Megan Thee Stallion 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party
Megan Thee Stallion Twerked in a Sheer Bedazzled Chainmail Dress