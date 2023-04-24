Jennifer Lawrence Mastered Olsen Twin Dressing in a Black Maxidress and Matching Trench Coat

In a season full of see-through dresses, micro-miniskirts, and all-neon everything, Jennifer Lawrence just made a case for the tried-and-true pairing of black-on-black during a weekend outing in New York City — and we’re convinced that she could’ve passed as the Olsen twins’ long-lost triplet.

On Friday, the actress was spotted channeling her inner New Yorker while out and about in an ankle-length black maxi dress complete with a plunging V-neckline and breezy front slit. Fending off any chilly spring air, Lawrence layered the dress under a matching black trench coat from The Row and paired the look with black close-toed heeled sandals, also from the brand. A simple chain necklace and a black leather clutch served as the low-key outfit’s only accessories, and JLaw finished the look by wearing her caramel-colored hair down in beachy waves with a middle part.

While Lawrence’s outing (and all-black ensemble) may have served as her unofficial audition to join the Olsen family, it came just days before an official poster was released for her upcoming project, No Hard Feelings, in which she plays the complete opposite of a muted New Yorker.

Centered around “a woman who answers two helicopter parents’ Craigslist ad to sleep with their sheltered 19-year-old son [Percy] before he goes to college,” according to Variety, the comedy stars Lawrence’s Maddie alongside Andrew Barth Feldman’s Percy in what promises to be the actress’s most chaotic role to date.

The film, which also stars Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti as Percy’s parents along with Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, Kyle Mooney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Scott MacArthur, is set to hit theaters on June 23.