Jennifer Lawrence's LBD Is a Little Blair Waldorf and a Little Wednesday Addams

It's an outfit combo nobody saw coming.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on June 29, 2023 @ 04:34PM
Jennifer Lawrence black dress
Photo:

Getty

Fresh off her press tour for her very first raunchy R-rated comedy, No Hard FeelingsJennifer Lawrence's schedule isn't letting up. While she's not stepping out onto red carpets and making appearances at talk shows, she's out and about in New York shooting a campaign up on the Upper West Side — no word on what brand it's for, but it's probably safe to assume that it's for Dior, where she's served as an ambassador for years.

In the latest shots (she was wrangling an armful of dogs yesterday for a different shoot), she paired a Blair Waldorf-approved thick headband with a statement-making LBD that featured oversized shoulders and a nipped waist, a signature Dior swerve since the brand debuted its Bar Jacket back in the 1940s. She added a pair of Ray-Ban wayfarers to complete the look, which was all black (she's in New York, after all) and tiptoed into goth territory, though it was more sleek and stealthy than Victorian mourning attire. The look also featured tiny earrings and little kitten-heeled mules.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen filming a commercial on the Upper West Side

James Devaney/GC Images

Speaking about her new movie, Lawrence continued to be a relatable queen by saying that between takes, she was simply hanging out and eating grilled cheese sandwiches.

"She’s hilarious and she’s a Dior model who is like a full dummy in the best possible way. During a break, she’d be like, ‘I’m going to get grilled cheese. You want one?’" co-star, Laura Benanti, told Variety. "I was like, ‘If that’s how you look by eating grilled cheese, yes, I’ll [have] some, please."’

