Jennifer Lawrence's LBD Featured a Sexy Surprise From Behind

Business in the front, party in the back.

By
Julia Meehan
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 09:41AM
Jennifer Lawrence No Hard Feelings UK
Photo:

John Phillips/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Jennifer Lawrence is stepping into her most stylish era yet (hi, polished yet breezy separates and sheer mini blazer dress). And yesterday, the actress continued her stellar sartorial streak in yet another chic outfit.

While shooting a fashion campaign on New York's Upper West Side, the actress was dressed as if she was ready for the red carpet rather than a commercial shoot, and slipped into an LBD, where it was business in the front, party in the back.

Jennifer Lawrence Backless LBD

James Devaney/GC Images

While making the sidewalks her impromptu runway, the actress donned a sexy yet sophisticated mid-length black dress that revealed a flirty backless silhouette when she turned around. From the front, the slinky dress featured a structured cowl neckline and a modest slit, but the moment the actress looked over her shoulder, a dainty spine-showing design was revealed from the back with two silky bands tied neatly into a bow.

Jennifer Lawrence Backless Dress NY

James Devaney/GC Images

Letting the backless design take center stage, the actress accessorized with just a pair of black open-toed kitten heels, delicate gold hoop earrings, and a charming silver wristwatch. Her long blonde hair was styled in loose waves and swept to the side, while a glossy lip was complemented by a swirl of blush and feathered lashes.

Jennifer Lawrence is seen filming a commercial on the Upper West Side

James Devaney/GC Images

J. Law is currently in New York for her No Hard Feelings press tour, and hours earlier she was spotted in another statement-making LBD that was all business. Walking up a flight of steps, she teamed a sleek LBD that featured power shoulders and a cinched waist with a matching padded headband à la Blair Waldorf. Black mules and a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers rounded out her daytime look.

