Jennifer Lawrence Says She Was Asked to Lose Weight for ‘The Hunger Games’

"I remember the biggest conversation was ‘how much weight are you going to lose?’”

Published on December 8, 2022 @ 09:49AM
Jennifer Lawrence Governors Awards 2022
Photo:

Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about one of the biggest topics of conversation that occurred after landing the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, and it had everything to do with her body. When sitting down with Viola Davis during an installment of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, the actress got candid about why she refused to diet before taking on her now-iconic role in the beloved young adult novel’s screen adaptation. 

“In Hunger Games, it was an awesome responsibility,” Lawrence said of the role. “Those books were huge, and I knew that the audience was children. I remember the biggest conversation was ‘How much weight are you going to lose?’”

She continued, “Along with me being young and growing and not able to be on a diet, I don’t know if I want all of the girls who are going to dress up as Katniss to feel like they can’t because they’re not a certain weight. And I can’t let that seep into my brain either.”

When Davis later wondered how much of the business “infiltrated” her love of acting, Lawrence replied, “I’ve been doing this since I was so young. When Hunger Games was out, I couldn’t really be an observer of life because everybody was observing me. I could feel my antenna for the business side suffering. And I didn’t know how to fix it.” 

"I was scrambling, trying to fix it by saying yes to this movie and then trying to counteract it with that movie,” she said. “And not realizing that what I had to do was no movies until something spoke to me.” The actress then explained that it was this very idea that spurred her years-long retreat from the spotlight, which she spent getting married to Cooke Maroney in 2019 and welcoming their first child together earlier this year.

