Jennifer Lawrence Strolled Around NYC in the Comfy Shoes I Wore to 3 Summer Parties the Weekend I Got Them

Jennifer Lawrence has been all over New York lately, from attending the premiere of her latest movie No Hard Feelings to casually strolling the city streets in comfy, loose styles that contrast her recent red carpet glam. When she isn’t dressed to the nines, one of Lawrence’s go-to shoe brands is Adidas (she and Gigi Hadid are often spotted in the Samba sneaker), and she recently stepped out in a different style that matches her status: the Superstar Shoes.

I recently had the opportunity to test out Lawrence’s comfy pair of sneakers. Having received them right before the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, I decided to ditch all of my other shoes and wear this style to the three separate, hours-long summer barbecues I had planned, every errand I ran related to the parties, and hot-weather walks around the neighborhood with kids in tow (unlike Lawrence I was stroller-less, but still needed to keep up).

Adidas

The crisp white sneaker with Adidas’ signature three-stripe design in black offered a perfectly snug fit as soon as I slipped them on. The first summer soiree I attended was within walking distance, so I gave these new sneakers their first test (with a pair of JIC backup flip-flops in my purse). I arrived at my destination with no aching, rubbing, or a pre-blister feeling in sight, so I was able to stay on my feet all night without even thinking of switching to the backup shoes I love that the sneakers offered the same comfort as a running shoe with a more sophisticated and clean design that can be worn to events.

Since the shoes kept my feet comfortable for the duration of holiday weekend party number one, I decided to wear them to the next barbecue I was hosting at my home. This time, I paired the style with a breezy summer dress to keep things casual. Even after running around back and forth to entertain my guests, my feet felt supported, and the shoes already felt broken in and like they had molded to my feet.

Adidas

The white and black colorway worn by Lawrence and I are available in sizes 5 to 11, but the Superstar Shoes also come in 16 other styles, like this blue and orange pair or this vibrant style with red detailing around the laces, if you want to add a pop of color to your look. The sneakers are designed with a smooth leather upper and heel tab for convenience while putting them on and taking them off. The three stripes are intertwined with a dotted design and the Superstar logo, and the shoes are topped with the brand’s other signature design, a rubber shell toe that’s equally comfortable and protective.

Adidas

Despite its leather material, my feet never felt overheated in the Superstars, even during the third 80+-degree get-together I attended. Shoppers also raved about the iconic shoes, with one person saying they’re “extremely comfortable,” adding that they’re a “great everyday shoe” and they “look forward to getting more pairs.” Another shopper who recently traveled to Madrid shared that “so many women were wearing fun dresses with these shoes.” They noted that they’re “so cute, comfy, and cool.”

I’m taking a cue from Jennifer Lawrence and plan to lace up these classic, old-school kicks whenever my feet need comfort and coverage. Grab them starting at $100 before they sell out.

Adidas

Adidas