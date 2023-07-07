Jennifer Lawrence Strolled Around NYC in the Comfy Shoes I Wore to 3 Summer Parties the Weekend I Got Them

Gigi Hadid is also a fan of the brand.

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and others. She has more than 10 years of experience writing and editing branded and editorial content. She received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 7, 2023 @ 07:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lawrence in Superstar Adidas
Photo:

Splash / Adidas / InStyle

Jennifer Lawrence has been all over New York lately, from attending the premiere of her latest movie No Hard Feelings to casually strolling the city streets in comfy, loose styles that contrast her recent red carpet glam. When she isn’t dressed to the nines, one of Lawrence’s go-to shoe brands is Adidas (she and Gigi Hadid are often spotted in the Samba sneaker), and she recently stepped out in a different style that matches her status: the Superstar Shoes

I recently had the opportunity to test out Lawrence’s comfy pair of sneakers. Having received them right before the long Fourth of July holiday weekend, I decided to ditch all of my other shoes and wear this style to the three separate, hours-long summer barbecues I had planned, every errand I ran related to the parties, and hot-weather walks around the neighborhood with kids in tow (unlike Lawrence I was stroller-less, but still needed to keep up). 

Adidas Superstar Shoes Cloud White / Core Black / Cloud White

Adidas

The crisp white sneaker with Adidas’ signature three-stripe design in black offered a perfectly snug fit as soon as I slipped them on. The first summer soiree I attended was within walking distance, so I gave these new sneakers their first test (with a pair of JIC backup flip-flops in my purse). I arrived at my destination with no aching, rubbing, or a pre-blister feeling in sight, so I was able to stay on my feet all night without even thinking of switching to the backup shoes I love that the sneakers offered the same comfort as a running shoe with a more sophisticated and clean design that can be worn to events.

Since the shoes kept my feet comfortable for the duration of holiday weekend party number one, I decided to wear them to the next barbecue I was hosting at my home. This time, I paired the style with a breezy summer dress to keep things casual. Even after running around back and forth to entertain my guests, my feet felt supported, and the shoes already felt broken in and like they had molded to my feet. 

Adidas Superstar Shoes Cloud White / Orange / Royal Blue

Adidas

The white and black colorway worn by Lawrence and I are available in sizes 5 to 11, but the Superstar Shoes also come in 16 other styles, like this blue and orange pair or this vibrant style with red detailing around the laces, if you want to add a pop of color to your look. The sneakers are designed with a smooth leather upper and heel tab for convenience while putting them on and taking them off. The three stripes are intertwined with a dotted design and the Superstar logo, and the shoes are topped with the brand’s other signature design, a rubber shell toe that’s equally comfortable and protective.

Adidas Superstar Shoes Off White / Better Scarlet / Solar Red

Adidas

Despite its leather material, my feet never felt overheated in the Superstars, even during the third 80+-degree get-together I attended. Shoppers also raved about the iconic shoes, with one person saying they’re “extremely comfortable,” adding that they’re a “great everyday shoe” and they “look forward to getting more pairs.” Another shopper who recently traveled to Madrid shared that “so many women were wearing fun dresses with these shoes.” They noted that they’re “so cute, comfy, and cool.” 

I’m taking a cue from Jennifer Lawrence and plan to lace up these classic, old-school kicks whenever my feet need comfort and coverage. Grab them starting at $100 before they sell out.

Adidas Superstar Shoes Cloud White / Core Black / Grey Six

Adidas
Adidas Superstar Shoes Cloud White / Cloud White / Cloud White

Adidas
Adidas Superstar Shoes Sand Strata / Wonder Taupe / Core Black

Adidas

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jessica Alba and Johnny Was Activewear
Jessica Alba Wore a Bold Activewear Set in This Quintessential Summer Print, and It’s on Sale Right Now
Nurse-Approved Shoes
Nurses Walk 50,000 Steps a Day in These “Feather-Light” Sneakers That Are on Sale for $40 at Amazon
Editor Loved Picks
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I Found the 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now
Related Articles
Shakira
Shakira Put a Flashy Twist on the Summer Shoe Trend Amal Clooney Always Wears
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Breezy Summer Staple You Need ASAP
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Just Revived the Y2K Exposed Bra Strap
Fashion Expert Recommending These Summer Must-Haves
I’m a Former Fashion Designer, and These Are the 8 Amazon Summer Wardrobe Staples You Should Buy Right Now
Loci Sneakers
I Comfortably Walked 5 Miles in the Always-Sold Out Sneakers Mila Kunis and Eva Longoria Wear
Amazon White Sneakers Deal Roundup
White Sneakers From Brands Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are Up to 58% Off at Amazon
Woman Sitting on Floor in Comfortable Bra
The Summer-Perfect Bra Amazon Shoppers Say “Feels Like You're Wearing Nothing” Is Now Just $25
dermelect nail concealer
The Most Brittle and Dry Nails Look and Feel Healthy and Smooth Thanks to This On-Sale Nail Concealer Duo
Celeb-Worn Comfortable New Balance Sneakers
Comfy Sneakers From the Brand Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber Wear Are on Sale Starting at $50
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Quintessential Barbie Shoe Margot Robbie Can’t Stop Wearing
See Through Shoes Jennifer Lopez Chrissy Teigen
Jennifer Lopez and Chrissy Teigen Wore the Chaotic (but Sexy) Shoes You’re Going to See Everywhere Soon
Taylor Swift in Tan Leather Mary Janes
Leave It to Taylor Swift to Wear the Coolest Version of Summer 2023's 'It' Shoe
Editor Loved Picks
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and I Found the 10 Best Early Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now
Nurse-Approved Shoes
Nurses Walk 50,000 Steps a Day in These “Feather-Light” Sneakers That Are on Sale for $40 at Amazon
Jennifer Garner Sneakers
Jennifer Garner’s Go-To Comfy Sneaker Brand Just Discounted So Many Styles at Amazon Ahead of Prime Day
Superga Sneakers
These Comfortable Sneakers From the Brand Kate Middleton Wears on Repeat Are $29 Right Now