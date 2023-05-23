Jennifer Lawrence Paired a $2,000 Bag With the Comfy $25 Slides Katy Perry Also Wears

Just a few years ago, cushy rubber slides were worn exclusively to the pool and the showers of your college dorm. However, thanks in part to fashion’s sudden and overwhelming acceptance of “ugly shoes” (i.e. dad sneakers) and a prioritization of comfort, these sporty sandals have become a summer go-to even for supermodels. No matter how many high-end brands create their own iterations of the slide, the most recognizable version is still undoubtedly the Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides.

Simple, sporty, and oh-so plush, these classic pool sandals have become part of the warm-weather uniform of A-listers like Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Kate Hudson. Just last week, Jennifer Lawrence sported hers (which she’s been spotted wearing in the past) along with her $2,550 The Row Large Slouchy Banana Bag. The contrast between the two pieces isn’t quite as notable as when she paired the synthetic slides with a full-on Victorian-style nightgown, but still made an impactful statement. While they're quite trendy at the moment, the major draw of these shoes is how comfortable they are. The cushioned footbed absorbs shock, making every step feel pillowy. Plus, the grippy bottoms make them easy to walk in over almost every surface. They’re quick drying, and even lightweight enough to float in water.

Shop now: $25 (Originally $40); amazon.com and zappos.com

A bonus? So many shoppers swear by them for both style and stability. These are the “best sandals you will ever buy,” raved one Amazon reviewer who’s repurchased this same design for 20 years. They added that the slides are “comfortable and the strap molds to your foot.”. A Zappos shopper wrote that they’ve been “virtually living in” these slides since they first bought them because they are “so comfy” and offer a “fabulous” color selection. “They are very comfortable to walk in for a long time and the style is understated,” a third put simply.

Compared to other celebrity-worn shoes, these sandals are already reasonably priced at $40 a pair. However, you can currently score them at Amazon for 38 percent off in classic black and white and at Zappos for 30 percent off in multiple colors.

