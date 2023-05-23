Jennifer Lawrence Paired a $2,000 Bag With the Comfy $25 Slides Katy Perry Also Wears

Amazon shoppers dub them the “best sandals you will ever buy.”

By
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving
Chloe Irving is a New York-based commerce writer at InStyle and Shape, with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 23, 2023 @ 05:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Jennifer Lawrence
Photo:

Getty Images

Just a few years ago, cushy rubber slides were worn exclusively to the pool and the showers of your college dorm. However, thanks in part to fashion’s sudden and overwhelming acceptance of “ugly shoes” (i.e. dad sneakers) and a prioritization of comfort, these sporty sandals have become a summer go-to even for supermodels. No matter how many high-end brands create their own iterations of the slide, the most recognizable version is still undoubtedly the Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides.

Simple, sporty, and oh-so plush, these classic pool sandals have become part of the warm-weather uniform of A-listers like Katy Perry, Rihanna, and Kate Hudson. Just last week, Jennifer Lawrence sported hers (which she’s been spotted wearing in the past) along with her $2,550 The Row Large Slouchy Banana Bag. The contrast between the two pieces isn’t quite as notable as when she paired the synthetic slides with a full-on Victorian-style nightgown, but still made an impactful statement. While they're quite trendy at the moment, the major draw of these shoes is how comfortable they are. The cushioned footbed absorbs shock, making every step feel pillowy. Plus, the grippy bottoms make them easy to walk in over almost every surface. They’re quick drying, and even lightweight enough to float in water. 

Adidas Adilette Aqua Slides

Zappos

Shop now: $25 (Originally $40); amazon.com and zappos.com

A bonus? So many shoppers swear by them for both style and stability. These are the “best sandals you will ever buy,” raved one Amazon reviewer who’s repurchased this same design for 20 years. They added that the slides are “comfortable and the strap molds to your foot.”. A Zappos shopper wrote that they’ve been “virtually living in” these slides since they first bought them because they are “so comfy” and offer a “fabulous” color selection. “They are very comfortable to walk in for a long time and the style is understated,” a third put simply.

Compared to other celebrity-worn shoes, these sandals are already reasonably priced at $40 a pair. However, you can currently score them at Amazon for 38 percent off in classic black and white and at Zappos for 30 percent off in multiple colors. 

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Made This “Stale” Office Basic Look So Cool
Nicole Kidman Sported This Wildly Popular, Kate Middleton Worn-Jacket on a Walk with Reese Witherspoon
Nicole Kidman Elevated Her Workout Look in a Flattering Jacket That’s Been Worn by Kate Middleton
Hailey Bieber concealer Make Beauty sale
Hailey Bieber and I Both Use This Second Skin-Like Concealer for Warm Weather Makeup Looks
Related Articles
Cariuma Sneaker Launch
The Ultra-Comfy Summer Sneaker Helen Mirren Wears Looks Nearly Unrecognizable After Its Latest Makeover
WIHOLL Womens Summer Tops Casual Square Neck Puff Short Sleeve T Shirts
Amazon Shoppers Say This $25 Summer Blouse Feels “Like a T-Shirt” but Has a Stylish, Elevated Look
Meghan Markle Wore These Sold-Out Gemstone Hoops, but We Found a Lookalikes Starting at $TK
I Can’t Stop Thinking About Meghan Markle’s Sold-Out Gemstone Hoops, So I Found 10 Similar Pairs
Milani Foundation Bottles
This $11 Foundation-Concealer Hybrid Covers My Dark Circles and Hyperpigmentation in Just 1 Step
These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like âPajamasâ â and Theyâre on Sale for $20
These Best-Selling, Pull-On Shorts Look Like Denim, but Feel Like “Pajamas” — and They’re on Sale for $20
Katy Perry American Idol Finale
Katy Perry Wore a Sheer Orange Two-Piece Set Littered With a Trio of Keyhole Cutouts
Hailey Beiber in Long White Strapless Top
Rihanna and Hailey Bieber Are Making a Case for This Controversial ‘90s Top That’s Perfect for Summer
IKOEE Glitter Rhinestone Purse Crystal Evening Clutch Bag
I’ll Be Wearing This Shiny, Celebrity-Loved Bag Trend All Summer Long — and It’s Less Than $40 at Amazon
Amazonâs Secret Viral Beauty Curation
Amazon’s Viral Beauty Storefront Is Overflowing With Hidden Gems, Including the 5 Products I Use Every Day
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore the Preppy Trend That Gigi Hadid and Dua Lipa Are Fans of, Too
34DDD Supportive Bikini
People With 34DDD Chests Are Encouraging Everyone to Buy This “Really Supportive” $33 Amazon Bikini
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie Looked Ethereal in This Practical Summer Basic
Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing- Hydrating Oil
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Now-$8 Cuticle Oil That “Performs Miracles” on Dry, Brittle Nails
Kim and KhloÃ© Kardashian Twinned in the Itty Bitty Shoes That Have Been Around for Years
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Twinned in This Itty-Bitty Shoe Style That Makes Any Outfit Look Sexy
Here Are Amazonâs Top 10 Most Popular Breezy Blouses to Snag Before Summer â and Theyâre All Under $50
Summer Blouses Are Taking Over Amazon’s Best-Sellers List, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
Helen Mirren in Green Smock Dress
Helen Mirren Just Reminded Me About This Ultra-Flattering Design Detail That Guarantees a Perfect Fit