Jennifer Lawrence Just Addressed Those Rumors That She Had a "Secret Fling" With Liam Hemsworth

Jennifer Lawrence is finally setting the record straight about what really went down between her and Liam Hemsworth — and she’s not holding back.

During a Monday night appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the actress sat down with Andy Cohen for a game of “Plead the Fifth” where the host asked her about fan speculation that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” music video referenced a "secret fling” she had with Hemsworth while he was still with Miley.

“Not true,” Lawrence interjected before Andy had even finished the question. “I would love to [respond], it’s not true. Total rumor.”

She continued, “We all know we only kissed one time, and it was years after they broke up so I just assumed that was a coincidence.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Lawrence (who has no social media) also explained that it’s very tempting to want to fire off a tweet when those kinds of rumors take the internet by storm.

“Of course, it’s really hard,” she said when asked if she ever wishes she could defend herself. “If five people at a party think you slept with somebody's boyfriend, for example, it's really upsetting. And then you multiply it by, I'm not that good at the math, but eight billion.”

getty images

Rumors surrounding the secret fling first swirled after Cyrus’ music video for “Flowers” (a song believed to be about her marriage to ex-husband Hemsworth) contained a gold dress that was slightly reminiscent of the gold gown JLaw wore during a 2012 premiere for The Hunger Games. While Miley never called the actress out publicly, many fans believed the resemblance was a way for her to throw shade at Lawrence — but thankfully, nearly six months later, we now have the truth.